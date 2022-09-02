 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 9 Baylor volleyball swats down San Diego State, 3-1

Baylor volleyball

Baylor players celebrate a point in their 3-1 win over San Diego State on Friday night in Malibu, Calif.

 Baylor athletics

MALIBU, Calif. — Riley Simpson swatted 14 kills as the No. 9 Baylor volleyball team bounced back from a loss by beating San Diego State, 25-18, 25-17, 27-29, 25-14, at the Pepperdine Asics Classic on Friday.

Simpson continued her strong hitting to start the season, as she hit at a .407 clip in the win over the Aztecs (2-2).

Kara McGhee loomed large in the middle for Baylor (2-2), belting nine kills while dominating defensively with one solo block and 10 block assists.

In a late match Thursday, Baylor fell to an unranked but tough Pepperdine team, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23, 25-17.

Freshman setter Averi Carlson delivered a career-high 45 assists and three different players registered double-digit kills for BU, led by Simpson’s 13. But Pepperdine (3-1) hit at a solid .268 clip, including .419 in the decisive fourth set. The Waves were paced by Grace Chillingworth’s 17 kills.

Baylor wraps up its time in Malibu on Saturday against UC-Santa Barbara, in a noon Central match.

