No. 9 Lady Bears try to keep roar going versus Frogs

On Saturday night, Baylor senior guard Moon Ursin posted a double-double, grabbing rebounds and sinking just about every shot she attempted. Senior point guard DiDi Richards rang up 12 assists, including a couple of sparkling alley-oop passes to junior forward NaLyssa Smith.

The Lady Bears fans got into it and the Baylor bench danced with joy. In 2020-21 terms, it was a raucous crowd.

“Everything we do, we feed off the crowd,” Smith said. “So when the crowd’s into it, we’re into it. It’s just good basketball when everyone gets into it. … Being here my freshman and sophomore year, we’re so used to having so many fans at the Ferrell Center, so then coming in my junior year we didn’t have that many, we knew we had to create our own energy on the bench and just feed off what we did have.”

Baylor feasted on an Oklahoma team that is last in the Big 12 in scoring defense and rebounding margin. In fact, the Lady Bears held the Sooners to a miniscule 14 total rebounds.

Although TCU (7-6, 2-6) enters this game in the bottom half of the Big 12 standings, the Horned Frogs are better than Oklahoma on defense and on the boards. However, TCU lacks the kind of 3-point threats that Oklahoma and Iowa State brought into the Ferrell Center in the last few days.