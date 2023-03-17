STORRS, Conn. — They may be underdogs to continue their season beyond Monday, but that’s fine with the Baylor women’s basketball team. They’ll gladly wear that label.

What they know they can’t do is dog it.

Baylor hopes to bring the kind of fire and energy to the court on Saturday that led to five neutral-site or road wins over Top 25 opponents this season. That’s the mentality the NCAA Tournament demands, and if the seventh-seeded Bears (19-12) are going to get past 10th-seeded Alabama (20-10) and get a shot to play against host UConn, they know they’d better bring the hypercaffeinated gusto of a thousand Monsters (energy drinks).

“I think (there’s) a little bit of renewed energy,” Baylor senior forward Caitlin Bickle said. “Obviously, we didn't need to get what we need to get done for Big 12 tournament play. I think this week, trying to keep up energy. Trying to execute everything that we need to execute. I think we are definitely excited. New start.”

Following a flat performance in its regular-season finale against West Virginia, the Bears brought more zip and hustle in the Big 12 tournament against Iowa State. But ultimately they went cold in the final four minutes of the game, as the Cyclones ran off an 11-0 closing run in a 74-63 win.

Another problem for the Bears in that one? Iowa State destroyed the Bears on the backboards, winning the rebounding battle, 54-29. BU coach Nicki Collen knows they can’t have a rerun of that debacle in Saturday’s game against Alabama. As such, crashing the glass has been a frequent focus of practice all week, both in Waco and in Connecticut.

“We have a drill called War rebounding, and believe me, it's been on the table,” Collen said. “We may not do it on Friday, because you worry about the War part of the rebounding leads to elbows, and we have certain players that fall a lot that we’re working on getting them to not fall. You don’t want to fall the day before a game. But yes, definitely, a point is being made.”

Noted senior guard Jaden Owens with a smirk, “It’s called War for a reason.”

Baylor’s first-round foe Alabama enters this clash on a four-game losing slide, desperate for the positive vibes an NCAA tourney win would bring. The Crimson Tide’s most resounding weapon is its 3-point shooting, as Alabama ranks sixth nationally in 3-point percentage (38.03%) and has made 267 shots from beyond the arc on the season.

“For us, this game is all about ball-screen defense, it’s about covering up the 3-point line,” Collen said. “We certainly have teams in our league, we would most closely (compare them) to an Oklahoma State, who obviously weren’t very successful against this season. In terms of their volumes of 3s, percentage of 3s, Alabama does such a good job making 3s, not just taking them. I think the idea of us playing an Iowa State and Oklahoma State kind of prepares us for how they can spread out and how they can make 3s. So, our focus has been very much on defending the 3-point line.”

When Baylor is active and engaged defensively, when it’s sharing the ball and scoring in the pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop game, it’s looked really good this season. When it’s not doing those things on a consistent basis, it’s gotten itself beaten.

“Now is the time you have to focus,” said Baylor freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs. “I know you really focus during the season, but when it comes down to March Madness anything can happen. In order to keep going, you have to really focus and really execute.”

For her part, Collen has tried to simplify the focus to two main areas: Defense and rebounding. Get after those Alabama players with some energetic, frenetic defense, and chase every rebound with a hell-hath-no-fury-like-a-woman-scorned-on-the-boards intensity, and the Bears should be fine.

After all, as the old expression goes, defense travels.

Well, maybe the expression is a little outdated for today’s 18 to 22-year-olds.

“I used that terminology with my team yesterday, and they had no idea what I was talking about,” Collen said. “So, that was entertaining. But I said, ‘You know what they say travels?’ And they looked at me like, ‘Who travels? What travels? What do you mean?’ I said, ‘Defense and rebounding, that’s what travels. You don’t always make shots, but you can defend and rebound anywhere, any gym.’ So, really, being focused on those two things I think can give us a chance to compete in any game.”