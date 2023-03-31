When it comes to collegiate acrobatics and tumbling, Baylor-Oregon is the rivalry to beat all other rivalries.

The two programs have combined for all 11 NCATA national titles in history, and they’re the two Power 5 schools carrying the banner for the ever-growing sport. Of course at the center of the rivalry is Baylor’s perpetually perky head coach Felecia “Fee” Mulkey.

“I have an affinity for Oregon because I was there and I’m grateful that they gave me the opportunity, but I like to beat them,” Mulkey said. “They’re the other green and gold team. They compete at a really high level, which pushes us, and I think they feel the same way. I think they enjoy competing against us, too. So, it’s fun.”

Indeed, Mulkey directed the Ducks to four NCATA titles from 2011-14 before jumping ship to Baylor and building the Bears’ championship program. She’s been the head coach for all 11 NCATA national title teams since the sport's inception.

One reason she wins is that she never stops pushing her teams to improve to get better, and those No. 1-ranked Bears (6-0) will carry that same attitude into Saturday’s Senior Day matchup with the No. 2 Ducks (3-1) at the Ferrell Center.

“We actually raised our start value (point total) again just yesterday at practice,” Mulkey said. “So, we’ll go in with about a half a point up from where we were last week. So, continuing just to not only raise it in difficult but also make that up in execution as well. So, I think we’re still on an upward trajectory, we still have room to improve.”

It’s harder to get much better than perfect, though. Baylor has achieved seven perfect 10 scores over the course of the season, including a 10.0 from senior Kamryn Kitchens in the solo aerial tumbling pass in last Saturday’s home win over No. 4 Quinnipiac. Kitchens’ run marked the first time since 2017 that Baylor had nabbed a perfect score in that particular pass.

“That was awesome, for sure,” Kitchens said. “I was just telling my friends too that coming into Baylor as a freshman I never thought I would even tumble for Baylor, so now senior year and tumbling, doing a solo pass and getting a 10, that’s something you dream about happening, so it’s pretty cool.”

However flawless they might make it look, the Bears don’t just tumble out of bed, stick the landing and fall into perfect 10s. They long ago lost count of the number of reps it requires in practice to lead to such glistening scores.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into that,” said Kitchens, who at 4-foot-11 brings to mind a fiery Mary Lou Retton-style buzzsaw. “Those are fun, little rewarding moments where you can celebrate with your friends that you did it perfectly. At practice we just try to push ourselves in a row perfectly as we can. Then as we go out to compete, we hope that shines through.”

Mulkey referenced the “upward trajectory” the Bears have put themselves on, and that’s always the journey they try to take each season. They’re kind of like an aircraft leaving the runway in that regard, trying to climb higher and higher until they finally reach their cruising altitude in time for nationals.

“Peaking at the right time, basically,” Mulkey explained. “So yeah, we are on an upward trajectory, still working on skills, still really hitting it in the weight room. We have a lot of the skills that we’re going to compete, and now it is improving the execution of those skills, less movement on the bottom, cleaner landings, etcetera. So, we still have a lot of room for it to improve, and I think we’re in the right place to get there by the end of April.”

As if they needed any extra motivation, the Bears should find plenty of it Saturday. It’s Senior Night, No. 1 vs. No. 2, the final home match of the season.

And, come on, it’s the Ducks.

“It’s always a great time when Oregon comes. I think they really push us to be better,” said senior Katie Shiffer. “The long rivalry that we’ve had, I know growing up before I was at Baylor watching those meets was always super exciting. You want to be in those situations where you’re having to push to be your best, so it’s always exciting when they come to town.”

Bear Facts

Tickets for the home finale cost $1, and are available at baylorbears.com/tickets. “The crowd adds so much,” Kitchens said. … Kitchens is the reigning NCATA Athlete of the Week, while BU sophomore top Jordan Gruendler won NCATA Specialist of the Week honors. … Baylor will honor seven seniors after Saturday’s match: Kitchens, Shiffer, Keri Collins, Alayja Reynolds, Grayson Moore, Sara Weber and Emily Tobin. BU also plans to recognize Oregon’s 13 seniors.