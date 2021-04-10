No ducking this challenge: Baylor A&T upends Oregon for payback

Under sixth-year head coach Felecia Mulkey, Baylor’s acrobatics and tumbling team hasn’t encountered many opportunities for vengeance over the years. That’s because the Bears win so much.
Chalk up another win, with a side order of redemption.
The third-ranked Bears supplanted No. 2 Oregon, 287.430 to 282.885, in the latest duel of the familiar rivals. For Baylor (4-1), the win evened the season series with the Ducks (2-2), who defeated Baylor by less than a point on March 6 in Eugene, snapping the Bears’ 38-match winning streak.
Even more importantly, the Bears feel like they’re rounding into championship form, with the NCATA National Championships only two weeks away.
“It (surpassed our last meet), at least in mindset and emotion and feeling. I think the team is at that point they need to be at in the year,” said BU head coach Felecia Mulkey. “We’ve got some work to do in our toss event. But other than that, there’s a still a lot we can clean up, but we’re where we need to be, mindset-wise, and that’s usually more than half the battle. We feel pretty good going into the Championships.”
Baylor set the pace with sharp routines from the outset. In the first three events before the halftime break — the compulsory, acro and pyramid rounds — the Bears defeated the Ducks in every heat except for two, and the two powerhouses tied in those two heats.
Even if she dressed up like one for Halloween, Baylor’s Emily Tobin wouldn’t make a very good Weeble Wobble. Tobin, the reigning NCATA Specialist of the Week, excelled as BU’s primary top in the acrobatics round, as she was part of two perfect 10s, in the five-element and seven-element heats. Showing an economy of movement and a stiff-as-a-board demeanor in the air, Tobin quietly dazzled.
“That is the second meet in a row that those two heats got perfect 10s,” Mulkey said. “It’s the combo of (Tobin) and Riley Chimwala. It’s just the dynamic duo.”
Oregon gained a small measure of ground in the fourth event, the toss. In the third heat, the Bears suffered a rough catch of the twisting Tobin, though they managed to avoid dropping her. That allowed the Ducks to win that heat, 9.85 to 9.45, and to take the toss event overall for the first event win of the night for the visitors.
But Baylor is known for top-notch tumbling, and the five-time NCATA national champs strode across the mat with power and precision to regain control. In the six-element pass, freshman Kristen McCain whipped across with eye-opening verve to outduel Oregon’s impressive grad senior Payton Coon, 9.925 to 9.90. Then McCain was hoisted up by her teammates and crowd surfed through them in celebration.
Oregon did score one tumbling heat win, as the Ducks’ Alyssa Hew nipped BU’s Tori Harris in a powerhouse battle, 9.95 to 9.925, but the Bears claimed the other five heats to open up a two-point edge entering the final team event.
And in that lively closing number, Baylor scored 101.730 points to Oregon’s 100.460 to tie a final ribbon on the victory.
Bear Facts
It was Senior Night for Baylor, and before the final scores were announced the Bears honored their six-member senior class: Dayandrea Thompson, Madison Kruse, Emily Hoppie, Briana Harris, Jayla Simmons and Camryn Bryant.