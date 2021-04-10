No ducking this challenge: Baylor A&T upends Oregon for payback

Under sixth-year head coach Felecia Mulkey, Baylor’s acrobatics and tumbling team hasn’t encountered many opportunities for vengeance over the years. That’s because the Bears win so much.

Chalk up another win, with a side order of redemption.

The third-ranked Bears supplanted No. 2 Oregon, 287.430 to 282.885, in the latest duel of the familiar rivals. For Baylor (4-1), the win evened the season series with the Ducks (2-2), who defeated Baylor by less than a point on March 6 in Eugene, snapping the Bears’ 38-match winning streak.

Even more importantly, the Bears feel like they’re rounding into championship form, with the NCATA National Championships only two weeks away.

“It (surpassed our last meet), at least in mindset and emotion and feeling. I think the team is at that point they need to be at in the year,” said BU head coach Felecia Mulkey. “We’ve got some work to do in our toss event. But other than that, there’s a still a lot we can clean up, but we’re where we need to be, mindset-wise, and that’s usually more than half the battle. We feel pretty good going into the Championships.”