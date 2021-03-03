No flopping except the hair: Mayer delivers for Bears at crunch time

“It took a little bit for us to get into it,” Mayer said. “Practices were a little slow. Guys were a little out of shape. I think the main thing is that we didn’t have as much confidence as we should have. But we had to start playing our game, shooting as many 3s as possible, just forcing our way into the paint. I think we got our groove back a little bit because we all talked about what we need to do.”

From the moment he stepped on campus for Baylor in 2018 out of Austin Westlake High School, Mayer was evidently a tremendous talent in need of honing his game to fit into the team framework.

A drive to the basket and a shuddering slam dunk would be followed by an ill-advised pass. A step-back 3-pointer might be followed by an airball. Defensively, Mayer gave up way too many easy baskets.

“Matt is one of those players who was very talented coming in and really improved in areas maybe you don’t see,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “He’s really matured in his game, and because of that his efficiency and numbers are much better.

“From the rebounding standpoint, his effort going to the glass is a lot more consistent. Defensively, he’s not nearly the liability he was when he first got here. He’s done a great job being able to guard one through five and knowing his defensive assignments.”