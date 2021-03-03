No flopping except the hair: Mayer delivers for Bears at crunch time

The tall kid with the black, Pistol Pete-style floppy hair and signature flair for basketball was at his best when Baylor absolutely needed him to deliver.
Matthew Mayer seemed to be everywhere against West Virginia, burying clutch 3-point shots, hurling his body into the paint for rebounds, saving a loose ball along the sideline and flipping it to a streaking Davion Mitchell for a layup.
Those were just a few of the things Mayer contributed in his season-high 18-point, five-rebound, four-steal performance in the No. 3 Bears’ 94-89 overtime win over the No. 6 Mountaineers that clinched the program’s first Big 12 championship Tuesday night in Morgantown.
Mayer would probably start for any other team in the country.
But being a major factor off the bench for a Baylor team that has its eyes set on a national championship means everything to him.
“If I was playing anywhere else I would be starting, but that doesn’t matter,” Mayer said. “It’s more about the minutes. Like a lot of announcers say, we have eight starters and LJ (Cryer) is really good too. I think we have the best bench in the nation and the best team in the nation, and I think we help the starters out a lot.”
Like all his teammates and coaches, Mayer was giddy with excitement following the Bears’ frenetic win over the Mountaineers. With a 19-1 overall record and an 11-1 Big 12 mark, the Bears will likely land a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Baylor still has two games remaining in the regular season at the Ferrell Center, including Thursday’s 6 p.m. matchup against No. 17 Oklahoma State and Sunday’s 3 p.m. date against No. 18 Texas Tech.
But it’s a big comfort knowing they’ve already got the championship trophy, especially after coming back from a three-week COVID-19 pause and Saturday’s season-first 71-58 loss to No. 13 Kansas.
“It just shows who we are as a team,” Mayer said. “Seems like people started to write us off a little bit from the Kansas game. But we still have a lot of fight in us. We came off a 21-day quarantine, but we’re still some dogs. We’re not too worried about it.”
During the closing minutes of regulation, Mayer took over the game for the Bears against the Mountaineers.
The 6-9 Mayer showed his agility and athleticism when he leaped along the left sideline for a loose ball near midcourt and flipped it back over his shoulder to Mitchell for a layup.
During one stretch, Mayer scored 10 straight points for the Bears, taking a Jared Butler pass for a slam, driving for another basket, and then draining a pair of 3-pointers near the top of the arc to give Baylor a 77-76 lead with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.
The Bears were clearly a more energetic, focused team against West Virginia than in their win over Iowa State and loss to Kansas following their return from the COVID-19 lockdown.
“It took a little bit for us to get into it,” Mayer said. “Practices were a little slow. Guys were a little out of shape. I think the main thing is that we didn’t have as much confidence as we should have. But we had to start playing our game, shooting as many 3s as possible, just forcing our way into the paint. I think we got our groove back a little bit because we all talked about what we need to do.”
From the moment he stepped on campus for Baylor in 2018 out of Austin Westlake High School, Mayer was evidently a tremendous talent in need of honing his game to fit into the team framework.
A drive to the basket and a shuddering slam dunk would be followed by an ill-advised pass. A step-back 3-pointer might be followed by an airball. Defensively, Mayer gave up way too many easy baskets.
“Matt is one of those players who was very talented coming in and really improved in areas maybe you don’t see,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “He’s really matured in his game, and because of that his efficiency and numbers are much better.
“From the rebounding standpoint, his effort going to the glass is a lot more consistent. Defensively, he’s not nearly the liability he was when he first got here. He’s done a great job being able to guard one through five and knowing his defensive assignments.”
During his first two seasons for the Bears, Mayer was a steady contributor off the bench as he shot 37.2 percent overall and 33.6 percent from the 3-point arc while averaging 4.7 points and two rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game.
But as a junior this season, Mayer’s numbers are up across the board as he’s averaged 8.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game. His shooting has been remarkable as he’s hit 51.7 percent overall while nailing 46.7 percent from 3-point range.
Coming to Baylor at a skinny 200 pounds, Mayer has built his body by adding 25 pounds that’s allowed him to battle inside more effectively in a conference that’s known for physical play.
“I’ve just basically tried to simplify my game a little bit, being aggressive at the 3-point line and making stuff happen there,” Mayer said. “I try to get to the paint as much as I can. As I put on weight, it’s made it a lot easier for rebounding and things like that. The weight has really helped with defense. I’m a little faster and stronger, and don’t bump off guys as easily.”
Practicing against extraordinary defenders like forward Mark Vital and Mitchell has helped Mayer become a tougher player.
“Me and Mark Vital guard each other in practice, so I’ve gotten used to going against the best defender in the country,” Mayer said. “I learned which times to attack and when not. If I can score on Mark, I can score on anybody. Of course, I score on him.”
That kind of swagger and confidence in his abilities are part of Mayer’s makeup. He and Butler have an ongoing contest on who will throw down more dunks. But with a six-inch height advantage, Mayer doesn’t consider Butler much of a challenge in the slam department.
“Jared’s got a little more bounce and he thinks he’s going to have more dunks than me, which is ridiculous,” Mayer said. “He’s talked some trash, so we have a little thing going. But I’m clearly winning it, and I don’t think he will catch up.”
Along with guard Adam Flagler and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Mayer’s skills have given the Bears one of most effective benches in the country. Mayer’s teammates love the versatility he brings to the court since he can play anywhere.
“He provides a spark off the bench offensively for sure, and he gets in the passing lane a lot for balls,” said Baylor guard MaCio Teague. “Matt is a versatile player and a better defender than what he gets credit for. He’s athletic and allows us to space the floor really well. He’s a really talented player.”
With his 6-9 frame, Mayer can even play center in a pinch if Flo Thamba and Tchamwa Tchatchoua are in foul trouble.
“I’m pretty tall and don’t fold like paper when a big guy hits me,” Mayer said.
Since juniors Butler and Mitchell are potential first-round NBA Draft picks, Mayer will likely step into a starting role next season. Due to COVID-19, this season doesn’t count against player eligibility, so Mayer will still have two college seasons remaining.
“For sure, I’m looking forward to next year, and will be excited about being in a role that Jared, MaCio and Davion are in,” Mayer said. “I’m excited about going into every game knowing I’ll have to perform at a high level.”
Recruited by Texas, Mayer didn’t want to stay at home in Austin to play college basketball. Texas A&M also recruited him, but he said the Aggies’ coaching staff later backed off him. He’s confident he made the right choice by picking Baylor.
“I love the faith-based community, and the coaches here recruited me really hard,” Mayer said. “I loved my teammates when I came on my visit, and I knew Baylor was an all-around great fit for me.”
Now with the program’s first Big 12 title in hand, Mayer is looking forward to playing in the NCAA tournament after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19. The Bears won’t be satisfied unless they win the national championship.
“We’ve got bigger fish to fry is what Coach Drew always says,” Mayer said. “It’s going to be awesome to do something Baylor has never done before, and show how we are as a team, a program and a culture.”