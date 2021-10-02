No flow in Stillwater: Cowboys hold off Baylor rally for 24-14 win

Late in the third quarter, the Bears had produced just 17 yards rushing after going into halftime with just six yards rushing and two first downs.

Trailing 14-0 and knowing they needed some kind of offensive spark, the Bears gambled on fourth-and-two at their own 45.

Smith found a huge hole on the left side and broke into the open for a 55-yard touchdown to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 14-7 with 3:14 left in the third quarter.

The Cowboys responded with a 72-yard drive that featured Sanders’ passes of 21, 23 and 26 yards to Tay Martin to Baylor’s seven. The Bears threw up a goal-line stand that forced Tanner Brown to kick a 20-yard field goal to extend Oklahoma State’s lead to 17-7 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Suddenly looking like a revived offensive team, the Bears drove 84 yards for their second touchdown.

Smith got the Bears out the hole with an 18-yard run before Bohanon spotted Tyquan Thornton deep over the middle for 44 yards to the 21.

A pass interference penalty against Oklahoma State gave the Bears another first down. On third down, Bohanon rammed across the goal for a one-yard touchdown run to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 17-14 with 12:04 remaining.