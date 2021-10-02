No flow in Stillwater: Cowboys hold off Baylor rally for 24-14 win

STILLWATER, Okla. — Dominance up front has been Baylor’s stated goal all season, but for long stretches all the Bears saw was a sea of orange and black Oklahoma State jerseys in Saturday night’s Top 25 matchup.
The No. 21 Bears finally found some life when Abram Smith broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter followed by Gerry Bohanon’s one-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
But those two big offensive moments weren’t enough as the No. 19 Cowboys grinded out a 24-14 win to hand the Bears their first loss of the season at Boone Pickens Stadium.
After vaulting into the Top 25 with last week’s thrilling 31-29 win over then-No. 14 Iowa State, the Bears (4-1, 2-1) couldn’t produce enough offensive consistency to win at a notoriously tough stadium where they’ve gone 2-12 in the Big 12 era.
The Cowboys (5-0, 2-0) remained unbeaten behind workhorse running back Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 125 yards and two scores on 36 carries. His four-yard touchdown run with 2:10 remaining sealed the Cowboys win.
Spencer Sanders hit 13 of 23 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown, but the Bears intercepted three passes that helped them stay in the game.
After gaining just 99 yards and two first downs in the first half, the Bears finished with 280 total yards. Smith rushed for 97 yards on 10 carries while Bohanon hit 13 of 27 for 173 yards.
Late in the third quarter, the Bears had produced just 17 yards rushing after going into halftime with just six yards rushing and two first downs.
Trailing 14-0 and knowing they needed some kind of offensive spark, the Bears gambled on fourth-and-two at their own 45.
Smith found a huge hole on the left side and broke into the open for a 55-yard touchdown to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 14-7 with 3:14 left in the third quarter.
The Cowboys responded with a 72-yard drive that featured Sanders’ passes of 21, 23 and 26 yards to Tay Martin to Baylor’s seven. The Bears threw up a goal-line stand that forced Tanner Brown to kick a 20-yard field goal to extend Oklahoma State’s lead to 17-7 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Suddenly looking like a revived offensive team, the Bears drove 84 yards for their second touchdown.
Smith got the Bears out the hole with an 18-yard run before Bohanon spotted Tyquan Thornton deep over the middle for 44 yards to the 21.
A pass interference penalty against Oklahoma State gave the Bears another first down. On third down, Bohanon rammed across the goal for a one-yard touchdown run to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 17-14 with 12:04 remaining.
The Bears tried a major gamble on their next possession when they went for it on fourth-and-four at their own 36. Heavily pressured by Devin Harper as his rolled to the right sideline, Bohanon’s pass to Smith was broken up by Brendon Evers with 8:06 remaining.
But the Cowboys couldn’t move against Baylor’s defense and were forced to punt.
After a Baylor punt, the Cowboys put together their game-clinching drive that ended with Warren’s touchdown run.
The Cowboys set the tone on the first drive of the game as they marched 75 yards on 12 plays with Warren hammering Baylor’s defense for 51 yards on seven carries.
Warren popped for 21 yards to open the drive before Sanders hit Martin for 15 yards.
Facing fourth-and-one at Baylor’s 15, Warren kept the drive going with a two-yard run. The powerful back finished off the drive by pounding up the middle for an eight-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead with 10:40 left in the first quarter.
After the Bears were forced to punt, Baylor cornerback Raleigh Texada intercepted Sanders’ pass at Oklahoma State’s 36. But facing third-and-10, Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Evers roared through Baylor’s offensive to sack Bohanon for an eight-yard loss.
The Cowboys had another scoring threat to open the second quarter after moving 67 yards to Baylor’s 18.
Once again, Baylor’s defense came through as JT Woods intercepted an off-target Sanders pass at the 7.
The defense stopped another Oklahoma drive when Baylor linebacker Matt Jones nailed Warren for a four-yard loss back to Baylor’s 44.
Following an Oklahoma State punt to the 6, the Bears’ offense showed some life when Bohanon hit Drew Estrada for 40 yards. But the Bears were forced to punt again.
Getting the ball again with 2:37 left in the first half, the Cowboys drove 69 yards for a touchdown with Sanders finishing it off with a perfectly placed pass to Rashod Owens between two Baylor defenders for a 32-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 14-0 lead with 36 seconds left in the first half.