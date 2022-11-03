No Hall pass for Baylor opponents: Veteran D-lineman leads Bears in sacks

Surrounded by a sea of black-cladded Texas Tech fans, the green and white swarm just kept coming.

Baylor’s defense put more pressure on redshirt freshman quarterback Behren Morton as the night progressed. The Red Raiders tried both Tyler Shough and Donovan Smith, but those quarterbacks couldn’t get anything going either against Baylor's fierce pass rush.

By the time Baylor’s 45-17 thrashing of the Red Raiders in Lubbock was over, the Bears had completed a defensive masterpiece as they amassed a season-high six sacks and five interceptions.

At the center of Baylor’s pass rushing frenzy was defensive lineman Gabe Hall, who collected a career-high tying three sacks to earn Big 12 defensive player of the week.

“It’s all momentum, it’s all energy,” Hall said. “Once we have energy, no one can stop us. We just keep going. It’s a big breakthrough. We work very hard on pass rushing. We emphasize that all the time and it’s getting better and better, and we showed it off on Saturday.”

When the Bears won the Big 12 championship last season, a big reason was a pass rush that kept improving throughout the season, culminating in a remarkable 10 sacks in a 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

For the Bears to rise from its 5-3 record to another shot at the title, a veteran defensive line will have to be a major force. Leading the Bears with 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss along with Garmon Randolph, Hall is an important factor in the pressure the Bears want to deliver up front.

“These past couple weeks have probably been his best,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “I think there has been a growth in him with just his practice habits and a growth in him in effort with which he plays. So it’s really good to see the success that’s coming his way based upon his adoption of great effort and really fine focus on details.”

Now a fourth-year junior, Hall relishes every moment he can be on the field because he knows how easily it can be taken away.

A two-sport star at Waller High School, Hall was a beast for the Bulldogs’ defensive line and was also a good track athlete who reached the state meet in the shot put in his junior and senior years. When the Waller basketball coaches saw his 6-6 frame and athleticism, they wanted him to play a third sport.

“I played a little basketball, but I’m more of a streetball type of guy,” Hall said. “I’m a dunker. You throw it up and I’ll go get it. I told the coaches no, I’m going to stick to football.”

Before his senior year at Waller, Hall chose Baylor over TCU, Tennessee and Ole Miss., due mostly to the care and accommodating nature that Matt Rhule and his coaching staff showed for their players. He proved the Baylor coaches faith in him as he delivered a strong senior year by collecting 11 sacks.

When he arrived at Baylor, Hall joined the Bears’ best defensive line in decades featuring All-American and Big 12 defensive player of the year James Lynch, all-Big 12 noseguard Bravvion Roy and veteran James Lockhart.

Hall felt like he had a room full of mentors and he soaked in every bit of knowledge that he could.

“Honestly, that propelled me to where I am today,” Hall said. “I got to play behind Bravvion Roy, James Lynch and James Lockhart, and I saw what pros they were, how they worked and did things. They set the tone for where I wanted to go and what I needed to do if I wanted to be great. They were hard on me, especially B-Roy. I had to learn more about technique and everything. I was just used to running after the ball.”

Though he missed five games due to knee problems, Hall gained considerable experience by playing in eight games as a true freshman for Baylor’s 2019 squad that won 11 games and reached the Big 12 championship game and the Sugar Bowl in Rhule’s final season.

Though Hall only played sparingly in Baylor’s 26-14 loss to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, it was a big-time atmosphere for a true freshman to end his season with.

Ready to make a bigger impact in 2020, COVID-19 kept Hall out of action as he played in just one game. With his left knee still giving him problems, he decided to take a redshirt and undergo season-ending knee surgery.

“I was out for about half the year because of COVID,” Hall said. “So I just decided to get surgery on my knee to fix it all the way up after I had a scope my freshman year.”

Moving into the starting lineup, Hall made a big impact for Baylor’s 2021 Big 12 championship team as he finished second on the squad with six sacks behind linebacker Terrel Bernard’s 7.5.

His biggest game was in a critical 20-10 road win over Kansas State when he collected three sacks.

“I don’t like being away from the football field and away from my teammates all the time,” Hall said. “When I finally got on the field, it was like a breath of fresh air. It was like dang, I can finally play football again. It was crazy, it was surreal, and then we won the Big 12. It was a magical year, to be honest.”

Like his early days on the squad, Hall continued to gain wisdom and leadership skills from his older peers. All-America safety Jalen Pitre and all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard were the acknowledged leaders of the Big 12’s best defense, and Hall tried to adopt their work habits.

“Last year was one of the best defenses I ever played on,” Hall said. “You see how parts fit together, and you see how good of players that guys like Terrel Bernard and Jalen Pitre are and how they carry themselves. That was a good thing for me because I got to mature. I imitated those things and I got better in my craft the same way they did, so it was a big step for me.”

Playing with so much confidence and feeling healthy, Hall was floored when he tested positive for COVID-19 again before last season's Sugar Bowl and couldn't play. Though he was excited to see Baylor's defense deliver a lights-out performance in the win over Ole Miss, he would have much preferred to be on the sideline with them.

"It was very frustrating, it blindsided me," Hall said. "I didn’t even know I had it. I was like 'What?'"

The Bears once again feature one of the best defenses in the Big 12, but only had 11 sacks and four interceptions in seven games before the breakthrough against the Red Raiders. Hall believes they can still perform at a higher level as they prepare for another Big 12 road game at Oklahoma.

“We’re constantly growing, every single week we’re constantly getting better,” Hall said. “We took a big step on Saturday and hopefully it will carry to next week. We’re going to finish strong. I have complete faith in my teammates, one day at a time.”

Like the Baylor defenders who mentored him, Hall wants to follow in the footsteps of Lynch, Roy, Pitre and Bernard and play in the NFL. He’s working on improving run defense while adding a few more pass rushing moves to his repertoire.

“I try to not look too far in the future, just to be my best every single day, and everything will fall into place,” Hall said. “There’s always something you can improve on. When that time comes (for the NFL), I feel like I’m going to be ready for it.”

For now, Hall is going to enjoy being around his fellow defensive linemen. Most of them have been around for several years like Chidi Ogbonnaya, TJ Franklin, Brayden Utley, Cole Maxwell, and Siaki “Apu” Ika, and they like each other’s company on and off the field.

“I like our chemistry,” Hall said. “We've got some characters on the team, Apu, Chidi, and it’s funny and it’s fun. We know when to be serious and we know when it’s time to goof around. I like the vibe. I dance sometimes, but not like Apu. He’s got some moves.”

Hall will graduate with a degree in corporate communications this December. As Hall continues to polish his skills for the Bears, he also wants to become a mentor for his younger brother, Elias, an eighth grader who is learning the fundamentals of the game.

Big brother has a lot of tips to pass down.