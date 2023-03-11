Following a one-and-done exit in the Big 12 tournament, the Baylor women will flip the switch and turn their attention to the NCAA tournament.

And for the first time in a long time, they won’t be favored to do much of anything.

Automatic berths and high seeds are out the window for the Bears (19-12), who were bounced by third-seeded Iowa State, 74-63, in Friday’s Big 12 quarterfinals. Most projections have Baylor sitting as a No. 8 or No. 9 seed, which would send the Bears on the road to one of the four No. 1 seed’s regionals. ESPN’s Charlie Creme, for example, had Baylor going to play in Columbia, S.C., where the projected No. 1 overall seed South Carolina will host.

If Baylor ends up as a 9 seed, it would actually be the lowest NCAA tourney seeding in program history. The lowest seed Baylor ever was awarded was a No. 8 seed in 2000-01, Kim Mulkey’s first year in Waco. Under Mulkey, Baylor garnered a No. 1 or 2 seed a total of 13 times.

After the loss to the Cyclones, second-year BU coach Nicki Collen expressed that she’s not overly concerned about seeding or Baylor’s first-round site. She’s more fixated on ensuring that the Bears play well.

“I think it will start with not getting outrebounded by 25,” said Collen, referring to the Cyclones’ 54-29 advantage on the backboards. “We have not been that bad (on the boards) this year.”

Certainly, the Cyclones killed the Bears from a rebounding standpoint. And yet Baylor still gave itself a chance to win. The Bears showed active hands and ample aggression defensively, coming up with 10 steals and seven blocked shots. They scored effectively any time they could get Caitlin Bickle angling to the basket on the pick-and-roll or give-and-go play. Jaden Owens had her 3-point shot working in the first half. With four minutes to go, Baylor had Iowa State right where it wanted, all tied on the scoreboard with a chance to pull out the win.

But then the Cyclones torched the nets for an 11-0 closing run, hitting three 3-pointers in that span. Baylor got lost defensively on a couple of those shots, closing out late on the likes of Big 12 Player of the Year Ashley Joens, who finished with 30 points and 15 rebounds. Neither did Baylor help itself on the other end of the court, as Collen noted that they took difficult, contested shots instead of trying to work the ball into the paint.

For weeks, Collen and Baylor’s players alike have insisted that when they’re playing their game, they can beat anyone in the country. They’ll likely get their chance to prove it in the NCAA tourney against some challenging foes right off the bat.

“So much of the NCAA tournament is matchups. It doesn’t matter what your seed is, it’s who you play and how you play,” Collen said. “We’re packing our bags to go win. I don’t care where it is, I’m sure it won’t be an easy one. But we’re playing to win.”

While it’s anybody’s guess where this mercurial Baylor team might land, this much has been obvious for weeks: The Bears won’t be in Waco. Outside of the 2021 NCAA tourney, which was played in a bubble setup in San Antonio, Baylor hosted in the first two rounds every season from 2013 until 22. That won’t be the case this year, as the Bears are not a candidate for one of the 16 host sites.

But that might not be a bad thing for this particular Baylor team. They’re 8-6 on the road or at neutral sites this season, and all five of their wins over Top 25 teams came away from the Ferrell Center.

“I think we feed off of not having that home crowd, and it's less distractions,” said junior guard Sarah Andrews said. “We can't look in the stands and see family as much but I think we feed off of not having that home-court advantage and knowing that you have to be 15 points better on the road.”

In the end, it’s still March, there’s still excitement. This Baylor season hasn’t followed the path the Bears (or their fans) might have expected, but they’re still looking forward to the chance to play in the Big Dance. That NCAA field will be revealed at 7 p.m. Sunday via a selection show on ESPN.

It’s closing in on the end of a long season, but there’s no time to run out of gas in March, Collen said.

“When it’s win or go home you can’t be tired,” she said. “I mean, there is an offseason to rest. We can’t act tired, that’s for sure.”