No jet lag here: Baylor women fly past Morehead State, 73-28

Coming off an extended road trip that included three games in three days last week, the Baylor women’s basketball team was probably too fatigued for much drama against visiting Morehead State.
The Bears made sure there wasn’t any.
No. 5 Baylor established a big lead by halftime, then threw a decisive knockout punch in the third quarter on the way to a 73-28 victory over the Eagles on Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.
The Bears won the third quarter 23-5 while holding Morehead State to one banked-in 3-pointer on 16 field goal attempts. Baylor outrebounded the Eagles during that period, 14-4 and the Bears had seven assists on eight baskets as they ran off to a 38-point lead.
It was the kind of dominant performance Baylor coach Nicki Collen was looking for in a midweek nonconference game.
“The word for today was dominate, the idea of we can compete but we want to dominate and when we’re supposed to we should,” Collen said. “Regardless of if the person you’re guarding is not as good as you, dominate them. If you’re better than them offensively, dominate them. That’s the mindset we want when we step out on the court individually and collectively.”
Baylor star forward NaLyssa Smith had a quiet night, although she still posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Her frontcourt cohort Queen Egbo came on strong with 11 points and 16 rebounds.
But it was sophomore guard Sarah Andrews’ night as she made a career-best six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 20 points.
“I just came out with energy,” Andrews said. “I really thank my teammates. They got me the ball in the right spots tonight. I was just able to knock down shots. After the first two I was like ‘All right.’ Then the third one went in and I just believed anything would go in after that.”
Morehead State stayed committed to a zone defense, so the Bears just shot over it. Andrews made the first six 3-pointers she took. Guard Ja’Mee Asberry tossed in four from beyond the arc and added 14 points.
Baylor (7-1) now has three days to prepare to host Missouri in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday night at the Ferrell Center.
Bears coach Nicki Collen took advantage of the big lead to rest some of her roster. Smith played just 27 minutes, four below her average. Guard Jordan Lewis logged 21 minutes, 10 below her normal night, after taking an inadvertent knee to the stomach. Collen said the grad transfer could’ve come back into the game if needed.
While Smith and Lewis sat more than normal, Andrews and Asberry each played more than 35 minutes.
“(Andrews) hasn’t taken a ton of 3s lately, but she hit timely 3s in Cancun in the second half of games,” Collen said. “To me, with Sarah so much of it is learning to play through fatigue. She’s such an electric player. You can see the speed she has with the ball in her hands and the things she can do with it.”
Baylor found the most success on the offensive end shooting over Morehead State’s 2-3 zone defense in the first half.
Andrews hit all four shots she took from beyond the arc in the first and second quarters and led the Bears with 12 points at the break. Asberry was close behind with nine points after going 3 of 7 from 3-point range. In all, Baylor made 8 of 17 shots from deep and scored 24 points from the perimeter to take a 37-17 halftime lead.
The Bears connected on 13 of 29 3-pointers by the end of the game.
Baylor got hands in passing lanes for a flurry of deflections that helped created 10 Eagles turnovers in the first half. However, the Bears missed some opportunities to turn the takeaways into points and had just nine off turnovers through the break.
Smith and Egbo could not be matched on the boards. They went to intermission outrebounding Morehead State by themselves, 13-12. For the game, Baylor held a 48-27 rebounding margin as the Eagles tied Smith and Egbo on the boards.
BEAR FACTS
During the postgame press conference, Egbo was most proud of her four-assist-zero-turnover outing. … Also during the postgame presser, Collen declared Saturday’s game against Missouri to be an unofficial white-out game, calling for fans to bring their friends and wear white.