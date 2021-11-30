No jet lag here: Baylor women fly past Morehead State, 73-28

But it was sophomore guard Sarah Andrews’ night as she made a career-best six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 20 points.

“I just came out with energy,” Andrews said. “I really thank my teammates. They got me the ball in the right spots tonight. I was just able to knock down shots. After the first two I was like ‘All right.’ Then the third one went in and I just believed anything would go in after that.”

Morehead State stayed committed to a zone defense, so the Bears just shot over it. Andrews made the first six 3-pointers she took. Guard Ja’Mee Asberry tossed in four from beyond the arc and added 14 points.

Baylor (7-1) now has three days to prepare to host Missouri in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday night at the Ferrell Center.

Bears coach Nicki Collen took advantage of the big lead to rest some of her roster. Smith played just 27 minutes, four below her average. Guard Jordan Lewis logged 21 minutes, 10 below her normal night, after taking an inadvertent knee to the stomach. Collen said the grad transfer could’ve come back into the game if needed.

While Smith and Lewis sat more than normal, Andrews and Asberry each played more than 35 minutes.