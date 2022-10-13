No moving mountains: Shapen injury, turnovers plague Bears in loss, 43-40

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Strange things always happen to Baylor in the misty mountains of West Virginia.

In their first-ever game at Milan Puskar Stadium in 2012, the Bears scored 63 points but still managed to lose when West Virginia scored 70.

The Bears have been blown out by 44 points and have lost in double overtime. But whether the Bears have played well or poorly, they’ve never found a way to win.

Baylor lost its sixth straight game on West Virginia’s turf when Casey Legg drilled a 22-yard field goal with 33 seconds remaining to lift the Mountaineers to a wild 43-40 win before 45,293 fans Thursday night.

“It’s frustrating,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “Like a broken record, we just need to do the simple things to win. I didn’t feel like we were pressuring the passer and we missed tackles. It really starts with the leadership owning up to that.”

After John Mayers pulled the Bears (3-3, 1-2) into a 40-40 tie with a 44-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining, the Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) moved 61 yards to set up Legg’s game-winning kick. Tony Mathis’ 37-yard blast down the right sideline to the 8 highlighted the drive.

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen left the game with 6:30 remaining in the third quarter after taking a shot from Andrew Wilson-Lamp, who was ejected from the game for targeting. He was having one of his best career games as he hit 14 of 22 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda said both Shapen and running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams suffered head injuries, and will be evaluated.

Kyron Drones stepped in and completed seven of 14 for 95 yards and a touchdown, but threw a costly interception late in the fourth quarter. The Bears piled up 590 yards total offense, but committed three turnovers.

“It was tough to see Blake go out,” said Baylor receiver Gavin Holmes, who had a career-high seven catches for 210 yards and a touchdown. “A hit like that is scary. Prayers up for Blake, but we have a lot of faith in Kyron too.”

Hampered by shoddy tackling, Baylor’s defense had by far its worst game of the season by allowing 500 yards, including 313 in the second half.

Baylor appeared poised to win when Qualan Jones ran for a four-yard touchdown with 13:39 remaining, but West Virginia blocked Mayers’ PAT attempt and Jacolby Stills picked up the ball and ran 87 yards for two points to cut Baylor’s lead to 37-33.

Baylor’s defense came up with a big stop when TJ Franklin and Tony Anyanwu nailed Mathis for a one-yard loss on fourth-and-one at Baylor’s 45.

But Jones fumbled at West Virginia’s 31 as Jabir Cox recovered his second fumble of the night after returning the first for a 65-yard touchdown in the first half.

The Mountaineers took advantage of the turnover as Mathis popped down the left side for a 34-yard touchdown to take a 40-37 lead with 7:06 remaining.

After Aubrey Brooks intercepted Drones’ pass at West Virginia’s 13, the Bears got it back when Doyle intercepted JT Daniels’ pass at the 26.

The Bears couldn’t move the ball, but Mayers nailed a 44-yard field goal with 3:12 remaining to pull into a 40-40 tie with 1:40 remaining.

Like the first half, the Mountaineers scored on their opening drive of the second half as they moved 75 yards on 10 plays with Daniels ending it with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Prather for a 24-24 tie.

On Baylor’s next drive, Shapen went out of the game after the hit by Wilson-Lamp. The penalty following Shapen’s three-yard run gave the Bears a first down at the 6.

Facing fourth-and-goal at the 2, Drones fired a two-yard touchdown pass to Hal Presley over the middle to push the Bears to a 31-24 lead with 5:21 left in the third quarter.

But Baylor’s defense couldn’t hold down the Mountaineers as they came back with a 75-yard drive highlighted by Daniels’ 32-yard pass to Sam James that set up Justin Johnson’s 19-yard touchdown run for a 31-31 tie with 1:42 left in the third quarter.

Drones continued to build his confidence as he hit Monaray Baldwin with a 25-yard pass, and Holmes for 20 and 18 yards.

In the first half, the Bears nearly doubled West Virginia’s yardage, 358-187, but only went into halftime with a 24-17 lead due to Cox’s stunning 65-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

The Bears were leading 17-10 and threatening to score again when Gavin Holmes hauled in a 46-yard pass from Shapen to West Virginia’s 26.

However, Shapen fumbled on the next play and Cox picked it up and raced for the touchdown to tie the game at 17-17 with 2:41 left in the second quarter.

The Bears responded quickly as Williams caught a perfectly executed screen from Shapen. Williams followed a parade of blockers down the left sideline for a 39-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 24-17 lead with 1:14 left in the second quarter.

By halftime, Shapen had thrown for 294 yards and Holmes had made four catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.

The Mountaineers captured the early momentum as they moved 65 yards on eight plays on their opening drive with Mathis pounding up the middle for a seven-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

The Bears answered with a 14-play, 71-yard drive to set up Mayers’ 40-yard field goal to cut West Virginia’s lead to 7-3 with 4:23 left in the first quarter.

With Shapen finding his groove, the Bears grabbed a 10-7 lead to open the second quarter when he spotted Holmes for 56 yards to the 4. Moving from the left side, tight end Ben Sims took the handoff and scored on a one-yard run.

It took the Bears just three plays to score their next touchdown as Shapen hit Sims for 14 yards and tight end Drake Dabney for 21 before firing a 35-yard touchdown pass to Holmes on a slant over the middle to push Baylor’s lead to 17-7 with 10:52 left in the second quarter.

The Mountaineers came back with a 69-yard drive that stalled at the 6 to set up Casey Legg’s 23-yard field goal.