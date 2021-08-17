No name tags required: Familiar Baylor secondary ready to dominate

Though the Big 12 features a lot of speedy receivers, Baylor’s cornerbacks have the wheels to match up.

“There are tremendous athletes in that corners room — Mark Milton, Boogie (Barnes), Raleigh,” Woods said. “We all ran track, so we all know they have a lot of speed. I don’t have to worry about if I have to leave them on an island. Texada Island, that’s a real thing out there. Just being able to trust those guys to use their athleticism to make plays and not always having to worry about protecting them over the top, it’s really relieving for me as a safety.”

Baylor counts on the safeties to be playmakers, and Morgan and Woods made plenty last year. Morgan ranked fourth on the squad with 54 tackles while Woods was sixth with 46. Morgan and Woods led the Bears with three interceptions apiece.

“It’s us buying in and owning the fundamentals and techniques we were coached to do in the back end with underneath coverage,” Morgan said. “It’s us buying in and film study. I came in with JT. We were in the same class. It’s just good to have a guy out there I can trust to make all the calls and all the checks.”

As a bonus, the Bears feature all-Big 12 senior Jalen Pitre playing a hybrid linebacker-safety position.