No Novosad, but Baylor Bears still sign strong class

The Baylor coaches cheered as each signee's name came across during Wednesday’s early NCAA signing period.

Four-star recruits like Katy Mayde Creek cornerback Tay’Shawn Wilson, Arlington Lamar offensive lineman Isaiah Robinson and Phoenix Horizon tight end Matthew Klopfenstein were among the 22 recruits that Baylor signed in the 2023 class.

But the biggest name in the class was noticeably absent.

Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad announced he was signing with Oregon early Wednesday morning. It was a big blow to the Bears because Novosad had been committed to Baylor since Sept. 16, 2021, and had stuck with the Bears despite interest from schools like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas and Texas A&M.

Only Houston Stratford tight end Hawkins Polley, who committed to Baylor on Sept. 6, 2021, had been committed to Baylor longer than Novosad.

But Oregon made a last-minute pitch to Novosad after former Ducks quarterback commitment Dante Moore of Detroit Martin Luther King High School switched to UCLA.

With Novosad out of the picture, Baylor coach Dave Aranda said Baylor will now look to the NCAA transfer portal to find another quarterback. Sophomore Blake Shapen returns but redshirt freshman Kyron Drones announced last week that he’s transferring to Virginia Tech.

Despite Novosad’s flip and Temple linebacker Taurean York’s late switch from Baylor to Texas A&M, Aranda was excited about the class Baylor signed.

“There was a celebration this morning really with the group we’ve got coming in,” Aranda said. “I’m really excited about the guys we got. We’ve got ourselves a great class, kids that fit us and Baylor University. The families are excited about their sons going to Baylor, so I’m really appreciative of the connections that our coaches have tirelessly worked to make with these families and these young men.”

In Rivals.com’s national recruiting rankings, the Bears dropped from No. 21 to No. 27 following Novosad’s switch. Baylor’s ranking in the 2023 class is fifth in the Big 12 behind No. 5 Texas, No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 20 TCU and No. 22 Texas Tech.

Coming off the Bears’ 2021 Big 12 championship, many of the recruits chose Baylor because of Aranda and his staff’s ability to develop players.

Franklin’s Bryson Washington has been recruited as both a running back and defensive back. But Baylor listed him as a running back signee after he rushed for more than 3,400 yards over the last two seasons and led Franklin to consecutive state championships.

He’s joined by Mineola running back Dawson Pendergrass, who rushed for 7,414 yards in his high school career.

With veterans like Siaki Ika, Jaxon Player, TJ Franklin and Cole Maxwell gone, Baylor’s 2023 class features three defensive linemen ranked among the Trib’s top 100 players in Texas, including Garland Lakeview Centennial’s Trey Wilson, Killeen Ellison’s Brendan Bett and Fort Bend Ridge Point’s DK Kalu.

La Grange defensive end Jaren Woods and Fort Bend Marshall defensive end Trent Thomas also signed with the Bears. Hutchinson Community College noseguard Jerrell Jenkins will give Baylor more experience up front.

After losing veterans like Connor Galvin, Jacob Gall and Grant Miller, Baylor’s freshman offensive line recruits include Robinson, Sean Thompkins from Covington (Ga.) Newton and Argyle’s Wes Tucker. Baylor also signed BYU junior transfer Campbell Barrington.

Baylor’s class is heavy on defensive backs with Fort Worth Timber Creek cornerback LeVar Thornton, Lewisville cornerback Caden Jenkins, Baton Rouge Southern Lab cornerback Carl Williams, Mesquite Horn safety DJ Coleman and Mayde Creek cornerback Wilson.

Baylor brought in some experience with former Arkansas wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. joining Pflugerville Weiss receiver Micah Gifford, a Texas top 100 recruit. Tight ends feature Polley and Phoenix Horizon’s Klopfenstein.

Baylor also signed Mocksville (N.C.) Davie kicker and punter Palmer Williams.

Clear Falls four-star outside linebacker Corey Kelly has committed to Baylor but hasn’t signed.

Also, former Baylor wide receiver Josh Fleeks joined former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule at Nebraska after he entered the transfer portal this fall.