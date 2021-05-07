No rust on these bats: Baylor pounds K-State in 17-2 series-opening win

If the Baylor baseball team was depleted, it certainly didn’t look it.

Dealing with a few COVID-19 issues, the Bears still had enough in the tank to take a 17-2 series-opening beatdown of Kansas State on Friday night at Baylor Ballpark. Baylor powered three home runs and benefited from a gritty mound showing from senior Hayden Kettler to get to .500 in the Big 12 for the first time this season after opening conference play at 1-5.

“They’ve done something nobody else has ever done,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “They’ve gone through a pandemic with different protocols in place, testing protocols, and all these different things and they still have the ability to come out here and be pretty good athletes, it’s pretty impressive. Starting out 1-5, we had 35 guys who had never played a Big 12 game.

“So, when you have the ability to get through it and understand it, we took some lumps early. But I think it’s good for us. Sometimes those pains force you to focus on some different things and just getting better.”

If any rust had settled on Baylor’s bats over the team’s 10-day break for final exams, it took very little time for the Bears to shake it off. Baylor scored in every inning but one, and every starter reached base at least once. The Bears whacked 17 hits in the win.