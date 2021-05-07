No rust on these bats: Baylor pounds K-State in 17-2 series-opening win

If the Baylor baseball team was depleted, it certainly didn’t look it.
Dealing with a few COVID-19 issues, the Bears still had enough in the tank to take a 17-2 series-opening beatdown of Kansas State on Friday night at Baylor Ballpark. Baylor powered three home runs and benefited from a gritty mound showing from senior Hayden Kettler to get to .500 in the Big 12 for the first time this season after opening conference play at 1-5.
“They’ve done something nobody else has ever done,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “They’ve gone through a pandemic with different protocols in place, testing protocols, and all these different things and they still have the ability to come out here and be pretty good athletes, it’s pretty impressive. Starting out 1-5, we had 35 guys who had never played a Big 12 game.
“So, when you have the ability to get through it and understand it, we took some lumps early. But I think it’s good for us. Sometimes those pains force you to focus on some different things and just getting better.”
If any rust had settled on Baylor’s bats over the team’s 10-day break for final exams, it took very little time for the Bears to shake it off. Baylor scored in every inning but one, and every starter reached base at least once. The Bears whacked 17 hits in the win.
There’s an old baseball truism that suggests that if you do something great in the field and then you come to the plate in the next half-inning, it’s going to bode well for you. Andy Thomas kept the baseball gods happy by living up to that in the first inning. After the BU senior catcher gunned out K-State’s Nick Goodwin trying to steal second to end the top of the inning, he delivered at the dish in the bottom of it to put the Bears on the board. Shortly after a Baylor fan yelled, “Put it in the river!” Thomas tried to oblige, driving Connor McCullough’s inside fastball over the fence in right for a two-run longball, his eighth of the season.
After the game, Thomas said he heard the fan's cry and that it motivated him to put a good swing on the ball.
The onslaught was just beginning. Baylor (28-13 overall, 8-8 Big 12) batted around in the second inning, highlighted by Jared McKenzie’s three-run round-tripper to right-center. McKenzie’s ball shot up high like a rocket and just kept carrying until it dropped over the fence, as the freshman centerfielder excitedly gestured toward the dugout as he rounded the bases. It was his eighth homer of the season, tying him with Thomas for the team lead.
And like Thomas, McKenzie didn’t slack off in the field. He made one of the plays of the night with a sweet sliding catch in shallow center to rob K-State’s Daniel Carinci to end the top of the seventh.
The Wildcats didn’t help themselves out, as they issued seven walks to Baylor’s batters on the night. In the third inning, BU’s Cam Caley and Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo both picked up one-out walks, and then Jack Pineda turned the free passes into a costly outcome for K-State. Pineda shot a line-drive three-run jack to right, stretching the BU lead to 9-0.
Even having to endure some long breaks while his teammates did their work at the plate, Kettler was as efficient as ever. The senior filled in for normal Friday starter Tyler Thomas, and gave the Bears an ace-worthy effort. He worked six innings, striking out six and walking none while pumping in 71 strikes in his 107 pitches. He gave up only two extra-base hits to a K-State club with some prodigious power numbers, with Chris Ceballos breaking up the shutout with a solo homer in the fourth.
Kettler upped his record to 4-2 with the win, and the Bears were able to get some little-used pitchers like Chandler Freeman and Adam Muirhead some work to close the game.
Pineda, McKenzie and Thomas combined to go 9-for-15 (.600) with eight runs, three homers and 11 RBIs.
The teams will continue the series at 3 p.m. Saturday.