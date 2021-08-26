No shortage of options: Baylor volleyball crackles with talent, expectation

Williams, a former Super Centex star at Midway, should push Sedwick for minutes, much like last year, when the two acted as a platoon much of the season.

Other key returners back for another go-round are senior opposite side hitter Marieke van der Mark, the team’s emotional pulse and leader in decibels-per-set, middle blockers Kara McGhee and Andressa Parise, and passing machine Shanel Bramschreiber, the program’s first recipient of the Big 12 Libero of the Year award.

There won’t be any easing into the season for Baylor. The 10th-ranked Bears will get shoved right into the deep end with a serious sink-or-swim schedule. They open the season on Friday against No. 7 Minnesota in Madison, Wisconsin, in the Big 12/Big Ten Challenge. That’s the start of a stretch of five of six matches against Top 10 teams, all on the road. They’ll follow with a date with No. 2 Wisconsin on Saturday, and also will face No. 6 Florida twice next week and No. 9 Pittsburgh once.

“We’re going to go for it. If we get some W’s, I think it gives us a shot at a top-four (national) seed. If we don’t it shows us where we need to get better,” McGuyre said.