No shortage of options: Baylor volleyball crackles with talent, expectation

Instead of green and gold, maybe the 2021 Baylor volleyball team should opt for uniforms of red, white and blue, because you’d be hard-pressed to find a more All-American group.
No, seriously. We’re not talking about just the girl-next-door idea here. Baylor boasts a roster that features four players who have ascended to All-America plaudits in the past. Heck, three of them play the same position.
Perhaps Baylor’s biggest challenge this year will be finding playing time for everyone.
“It really is a challenge, absolutely, because they’re all capable,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “Maybe if the first team in your head looks good, the group right behind them looks just as good the next day. So it makes for great practices, because we’re able to train and compete at a high level.
“Can they remain happy? I think our success this year really depends on how well we’re willing to sacrifice for one another, because you can only put so many people on the court.”
True that — this would be the one year where Baylor probably wouldn’t mind an NCAA rule change allowing for a few extra players on the floor.
“It’s unfortunate that only six can be on the court at one time,” said senior setter Hannah (Lockin) Sedwick, who added that she’s never played on a team with more talent. That's high praise, considering she was one of the catalysts of the Bears’ 2019 Final Four squad.
A chunk of Baylor’s embarrassment of riches can be traced to the extra eligibility that was granted to players following 2020’s arrival of the COVID pandemic. Sedwick, a 2019 first-team All-American and the Big 12 Setter of the Year that season, returns for her “super senior” year alongside her longtime hitting partner Yossiana Pressley, another fifth-year star.
As if having Pressley — a two-time first-team All-American and the 2019 AVCA National Player of the Year — at her setting disposal wasn’t enough, Sedwick has two other past All-Americans at outside hitter that she can feed. Junior Lauren Harrison tagged 305 kills and picked up honorable-mention All-America honors in 2020 in her first season with Baylor after transferring from North Carolina. And then there’s Avery Skinner, another 2020-21 first-team All-American who lands in Waco fresh off a national championship for the Kentucky Wildcats last spring. If the senior grad transfer’s surname feels familiar, it should — she’s the daughter of former Baylor basketball legend Brian Skinner.
For Sedwick and fellow setter Callie Williams, there is no shortage of options.
“Honestly, it is sometimes a challenge because you’re like, ‘I want to get so-and-so reps and I want to get this other person reps. I want to connect with all of them,’” Sedwick said. “In a game or in a practice, I know any one of them can get kills, like everyone’s a good option, which is awesome, such a blessing as a setter to have. But also, challenging, because they all want the ball, they all can put the ball away. Who do I need to get the ball to?”
Williams, a former Super Centex star at Midway, should push Sedwick for minutes, much like last year, when the two acted as a platoon much of the season.
Other key returners back for another go-round are senior opposite side hitter Marieke van der Mark, the team’s emotional pulse and leader in decibels-per-set, middle blockers Kara McGhee and Andressa Parise, and passing machine Shanel Bramschreiber, the program’s first recipient of the Big 12 Libero of the Year award.
There won’t be any easing into the season for Baylor. The 10th-ranked Bears will get shoved right into the deep end with a serious sink-or-swim schedule. They open the season on Friday against No. 7 Minnesota in Madison, Wisconsin, in the Big 12/Big Ten Challenge. That’s the start of a stretch of five of six matches against Top 10 teams, all on the road. They’ll follow with a date with No. 2 Wisconsin on Saturday, and also will face No. 6 Florida twice next week and No. 9 Pittsburgh once.
“We’re going to go for it. If we get some W’s, I think it gives us a shot at a top-four (national) seed. If we don’t it shows us where we need to get better,” McGuyre said.
Last season, Baylor navigated one of the strangest journeys in program history. As members of the Big 12, the Bears were one of the rare programs in the country to play in both the fall and the spring. They went 20-7 overall and 13-3 in the Big 12, finishing second to national finalist Texas. The Bears received a bye into the second round of a smaller-than-usual NCAA tournament and fended off the Waves of Pepperdine in five sets. But in the Sweet 16, they couldn’t match the power of Nebraska and fell, 3-0.
Not a bad year by any stretch, and yet still the Bears felt a bit of a letdown after reaching the program’s first Final Four in 2019.
Could the 2021 Bears return to such rarefied air? Well, have you ever seen Pressley or Harrison or Skinner bounce off the court and kiss the roof, soaring so high it seems as though they might clear the net? Their cruising altitude is higher than 99 percent of the other players in the country.
So, of course they’ve got the talent to get there. But it takes more than talent. It’ll take execution, good health, a little luck, and a quality that McGuyre mentioned more than once — sacrifice.
“From Day One, the goal is, let’s try and accomplish something that’s nearly impossible,” McGuyre said. “Year one and two, a national championship seemed nearly impossible, for sure. We’re trying to be dream releasers and dream big. A championship is realistic. Again, it’s so hard, you have to get there.
“Can we do it in a way where it’s not about us, really get the best version of ourselves? More so, bring that out of our teammates as we do it. … That’s the key, can we maximize the talent on this team? Because there’s so much, we’ll use every ounce of it.”