The early road schedule for Baylor soccer continues, although the Bears will be a little closer to home this time, taking on Texas A&M Saturday night at Ellis Field in College Station.

The Aggies will be hosting their Fish Camp Match, which is one of the most well-attended games in women's college soccer. The match was moved back to an 8 p.m. start to avoid the extreme heat.

There won’t be many surprises in this Battle of the Brazos matchup as Baylor (1-1) and A&M (0-2) faced off during the spring. Bears head coach Michelle Lenard said that success will come to the squad that can execute the best.

“Playing them in the spring obviously benefits us and them. I don’t think there’s as many surprises about how we’re trying to play and maybe who some of our new players are, but we’ve also made a lot of new additions since then,” Lenard said. “It’s just like playing another conference opponent. We’re all going to know each other. We’re an hour and a half apart. … I don’t think there’s going to be any surprises for either team. It’s just going to be who executes their game strategy the best.”

The spotlight has been on the newcomers during the first two matches as all of Baylor’s goals thus far have been scored by first-year players. Transfer Tyler Isgrig and freshman Skylar Zinnecker were responsible for the two goals in the season opening win over Oregon while freshman Callie Conrad netted BU’s goal against Nebraska. With an assist against the Ducks as well, Conrad is the first freshman in five seasons to pick up points in the first two games since Maddie Algya and Taylor Moon in 2018.

Baylor will be taking on an A&M squad fresh off losses to No. 6 Florida State and Washington State. Lenard noted that the Aggies’ style of play adapts itself to the opponent but that she expects them to “defend in an organized way and look to counter.

“They have a lot of speed up front and athleticism, so their going to want to try and get behind the backline, put their wingers in one-v-one situations and it’s going to be a test for our back line. We’ve got to be smart and control the space well and handle our one-v-one situations well, make sure we get cover there,” Lenard said. “We want to be productive. We want to put them under pressure as well, break lines and create scoring opportunities of our own.

"Because the way we play leaves us vulnerable on counterattacks, we have to be super sharp and disciplined in those moments and they’re going to know that. But because the way they play is also going to stretch them in those moments, I think you’ll see some fun, exciting back-and-forth opportunities for both teams.”