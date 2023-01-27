No timetable yet on Tchamwa Tchatchoua's return

Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua has returned to practice and excited Baylor fans by throwing down some dunks in warmups before Monday's 75-69 win over Kansas.

But Baylor coach Scott Drew said there is still no timetable for a potential return after Tchamwa Tchatchoua went down with a major knee injury in a win over Texas on Feb. 12, 2022.

"We’ve seen him in practice for a while." Drew said. "And he, obviously, was limited at first, and he’s done a lot more and it’s just been a joy having an opportunity to work with him again in practice. And he’s raised the level of intensity."

Drew believes it's remarkable that Tchamwa Thatchoua has progressed this far, which he credits to his unmatched work ethic.

"Jon is somebody, again, he’s a walking miracle," Drew said. "That’s an injury that some people don’t expect you to ever come back from. And not only is he on pace to come back, but do it in record time."