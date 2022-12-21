 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Novosad flips from Baylor to Oregon

  • 0
Austin Novosad

Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad flipped his commitment to Oregon on Wednesday morning after he had been committed to Baylor for 15 months.

 Aaron Martinez, Austin American-Statesman

Baylor woke up to bad news on national signing day as four-star Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad flipped his commitment to Oregon.

Novosad committed to Baylor on Sept. 16, 2021, and had stuck with the Bears despite interest from schools like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas and Texas A&M. But Oregon swooped in at the last minute and got Novosad's commitment.

The 6-3, 160-pound Novosad completed 64.5 percent on his passes for 2,911 yards and 39 touchdowns while throwing just five interceptions as a senior.

He’s among just two quarterbacks in the Trib’s Top 100 players in Texas, joining Denton Guyer’s Jackson Arnold, who is committed to Oklahoma.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert