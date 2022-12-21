Novosad flips from Baylor to Oregon

Baylor woke up to bad news on national signing day as four-star Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad flipped his commitment to Oregon.

Novosad committed to Baylor on Sept. 16, 2021, and had stuck with the Bears despite interest from schools like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas and Texas A&M. But Oregon swooped in at the last minute and got Novosad's commitment.

The 6-3, 160-pound Novosad completed 64.5 percent on his passes for 2,911 yards and 39 touchdowns while throwing just five interceptions as a senior.

He’s among just two quarterbacks in the Trib’s Top 100 players in Texas, joining Denton Guyer’s Jackson Arnold, who is committed to Oklahoma.