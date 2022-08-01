Novosad reaffirms commitment to Baylor

Highly recruited Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad reaffirmed his commitment to Baylor on Monday night.
On his Twitter account, Novosad wrote: "100 percent locked in. Let's go Waco."
Since he committed to Baylor last December, the four-star quarterback's stock has risen as he's been offered scholarships by Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Ohio State.
The 6-3, 185-pound Novosad performed at a high level at the Elite 11 national quarterback camp this summer and is now rated the No. 8 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class by 247Sports.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
