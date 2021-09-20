Now, the real test: Bears prep for No. 14 Cyclones

There’s not much question Baylor has significantly improved since Dave Aranda’s 2020 debut squad finished 2-7.

Playing their first Top 25 opponent this season, the unbeaten Bears will get a chance to prove just how far they’ve come against No. 14 Iowa State at McLane Stadium in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. Big 12 home opener.

The Bears have built their 3-0 record with wins over Texas State, Texas Southern and Kansas by a combined score of 140-34. Only in their season-opening 29-20 win over Texas State in San Marcos did the Bears even have to worry about the outcome in the fourth quarter.

It won’t get any easier for the Bears for the next several weeks with an Oct. 2 trip to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State before consecutive home games against West Virginia on Oct. 9 and No. 15 BYU on Oct. 16.

Keeping complete focus on each game and not looking ahead will be a key for the Bears during this demanding stretch.