Nugent dashes into 100, 100 hurdles finals at NCAAs

EUGENE, Ore. — Ackera Nugent is moving.

Specifically, on to the finals. Three times over.

The Baylor freshman advanced through to the finals in both of her individual events on Thursday at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Oregon’s historic Hayward field. Nugent will compete for individual gold medals on Saturday in the 100-meter dash and 100 hurdles, and could also hold down a leg of the 4x100 relay team.

Nugent, a freshman from Jamaica, won her heat of the 100 hurdles in a time of 12.84 seconds, the fourth-best of Thursday’s semis. She is looking to add her second NCAA hurdles title of 2021 after winning the 60-meter crown during the indoor season.

In the 100, which started only 14 minutes after the hurdles event ended, Nugent pocketed the final qualifying spot in a time of 11.39 seconds. That clocking actually tied LSU’s Symone Mason, but when officials broke down the race further Nugent advanced, 11.384 to Mason’s 11.387.

In the sprint relay, Baylor picked up the last qualifying spot for the finals at 43.81 seconds, a season-best time. Nugent comprised one of the legs, along with Mariah Ayers, Arria Minor and Sydney Washington.