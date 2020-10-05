O-line improvement focus of Baylor bye week

The Bears have had to shuffle their offensive line around a lot during the first two games, and now veteran offensive line coach Joe Wickline hopes to start finding more stability.

“Coach Wickline has been through this before, so it’s not new to him,” Aranda said. “We will be able to lean on him and his experience to have an understanding of where things are at and tools we’ve got and to find ways to improve. There have also been talks with (offensive coordinator) Larry Fedora about the intent and vision he has for our offense because we have some work to do to get there.”

Even during last year’s 11-3 season that included a trip to the Big 12 championship game and a Sugar Bowl berth, Baylor’s offensive line was the weakest area of the team. The Bears allowed a Big 12-high 38 sacks in former Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s third and final season before he became the Carolina Panthers’ head coach.

Aranda is optimistic that the offensive line will improve, which means Baylor will need to find the right combination of players up front. The Bears will also look to cut down on penalties after they were flagged 12 times for 86 yards against West Virginia.