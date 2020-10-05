O-line improvement focus of Baylor bye week

In Saturday’s 27-21 road loss to West Virginia, Baylor couldn’t run the ball effectively and quarterback Charlie Brewer spent most of his time trying to escape pass rushers.
Improving the offensive line will be a high priority during the bye week before the Bears face No. 10 Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at McLane Stadium in a game that will be televised by ABC.
The Mountaineers limited Baylor running backs John Lovett and Trestan Ebner to a combined 32 yards on 20 carries in the double-overtime game.
With the Bears' inability to establish a running game, West Virginia pass rushers were free to tee off on Brewer as he was sacked six times for 37 yards.
“We looked at our running game and there are areas where technically we can do better,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “But I feel moving forward, we’re going to take great leaps and bounds this week going into game week, and we’ll be further advanced. I have all the confidence in the world in that group. They are smart, tough and dependable guys.”
Baylor had more offensive line depth against West Virginia since starting center Xavier Newman-Johnson, guard Jake Burton and tackle Blake Bedier returned after missing the Bears’ 47-14 win over Kansas in the Sept. 26 season opener. They were joined in the starting lineup by tackle Connor Galvin and guard Jason Moore, who both started against Kansas.
The Bears have had to shuffle their offensive line around a lot during the first two games, and now veteran offensive line coach Joe Wickline hopes to start finding more stability.
“Coach Wickline has been through this before, so it’s not new to him,” Aranda said. “We will be able to lean on him and his experience to have an understanding of where things are at and tools we’ve got and to find ways to improve. There have also been talks with (offensive coordinator) Larry Fedora about the intent and vision he has for our offense because we have some work to do to get there.”
Even during last year’s 11-3 season that included a trip to the Big 12 championship game and a Sugar Bowl berth, Baylor’s offensive line was the weakest area of the team. The Bears allowed a Big 12-high 38 sacks in former Baylor coach Matt Rhule’s third and final season before he became the Carolina Panthers’ head coach.
Aranda is optimistic that the offensive line will improve, which means Baylor will need to find the right combination of players up front. The Bears will also look to cut down on penalties after they were flagged 12 times for 86 yards against West Virginia.
“We need to have the ability to move people the right way in unison as a five-man unit,” Aranda said. “More than anything, it’s penalties that are getting us off schedule and forcing us into throwing downs. Unfortunately, it was a common trend on Saturday, and for sure some of that happened the previous week. So we need to improve our execution and attention to detail, and it starts with me. I have to communicate better and hold us all accountable.”
While Baylor’s offensive line is clearly a work in progress, the defensive line played well against West Virginia despite the absence of starter TJ Franklin and key contributors Gabe Hall and Chidi Ogbonnaya.
Baylor’s starting defensive line against West Virginia included Cole Maxwell, Josh Landry and Victor Obi. It’s a young group up front regardless of who plays, so Baylor’s defensive staff is using a veteran linebacking crew to help supply pressure on the quarterback.
The Bears have collected six sacks in the first two games with 2.5 coming from linebacker Terrel Bernard, 1.5 from jack (hybrid linebacker-defensive end) William Bradley-King and one from cornerback Raleigh Texada. Franklin picked up a sack against the Jayhawks.
“We’ve been getting pressure by doing things like bringing Terrel Bernard through the gap or (linebacker) Jalen Pitre off the edge,” Aranda said. “The next stage for us is to play people straight up and win blocks one on one. We’re seeing snapshots and glimpses of that. They (Baylor’s defensive line) are getting experience and game reps under their belts.”
Aranda said junior receiver RJ Sneed is doing well after he left Saturday’s game late in the fourth quarter after taking a vicious shot from West Virginia’s Tony Fields II, who was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Aranda said that he will likely hold Sneed out of practice this week with hopes of getting him ready to play against Oklahoma State.
“RJ is doing good and has been progressing well,” Aranda said. “He’s got bright eyes and a smile on his face.”
Though Baylor had plenty of practice time after the Sept. 12 season opener against Louisiana Tech and the Sept. 19 game against Houston were called off due to COVID-19, Aranda believes the bye week comes at an opportune time following the Bears’ first two games.
“It’s an opportunity to fix things that we can get better at, and there are a fair amount of these things,” Aranda said. “It’s also a time to develop younger players who haven’t seen time on the field the first two games. It’s a time to develop depth.”
