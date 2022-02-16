Obanor's monster game leads Red Raiders past Bears

LUBBOCK — With Kevin Obanor delivering a superb all-around performance, No. 11 Texas Tech doubled down on No. 7 Baylor before a packed United Supermarkets Arena Wednesday night.
Obanor collected 23 points and 13 rebounds to lift the Red Raiders to an 83-73 win to complete a regular season sweep of the Bears for the first time since 2005.
The Red Raiders knocked off the Bears, 65-62, on Jan. 11 at the Ferrell Center to snap Baylor’s 21-game winning streak dating back to last season’s national championship run.
Obanor scored 21 second-half points, including four 3-pointers, as the Red Raiders (20-6, 9-4) moved into a second-place tie with the Bears (21-5, 9-4) behind first-place Kansas at 10-2.
“I think it started on the glass," said Baylor coach Scott Drew. "He got himself going. He’s a grown man. I think their average age is 42 years old. He does a good job getting in position and wedging, once the ball goes in through the bucket, and you’re a scorer, it makes things easier for you. They did a good job getting him the ball, getting 3s. We did a bad job losing him."
The Bears played their first game since Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua went down with a season-ending knee injury in Saturday’s 80-63 win over Texas. But Baylor got a lift from the return of guard LJ Cryer, who hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first half after he missed the last five games with a foot injury.
"It’s not going to be easy," said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. "Jon's one of the best glue guys in the country. He does some amazing things and we definitely miss him out there. It’s a work in progress, but we’ll figure it out and move on from there."
James Akinjo collected 18 points and seven assists for the Bears while Flagler hit four of eight 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. But the Red Raiders had too many hot hands for the Bears as Bryson Williams collected 17 points, Adonis Arms hit 15 and Terrence Shannon scored 14.
The Red Raiders shot 56.3 percent in the second half and finished with a 41-30 rebounding edge to improve to 16-0 at home this season.
"They went to the glass and got rebounds and had second-chance shots," said Baylor center Flo Thamba. "They had a lot of that. Those second-chance shots killed our defense."
The Bears put together an impressive first half to open up a 39-32 lead as they shot 50 percent, including six of 14 3-pointers. They held the Red Raiders to 33.3 percent from the field, but they hit 14 of 18 free throws.
But Baylor went stone cold to open the second half by hitting just one of 10 shots. The Red Raiders came out playing aggressively to open up a 50-45 lead.
Shannon started the second half by draining a 3-pointer. Then Clarence Nadolny attacked Baylor’s defense by driving to the basket, drawing a foul from Kendall Brown, and hitting the free throw for a three-point play.
Flagler halted Tech’s momentum briefly by nailing a 3-pointer, but the Red Raiders grabbed a 46-42 lead when Obanor buried a pair of 3-pointers.
The Bears cut the Red Raiders’ lead to 46-45 with a pair of Akinjo free throws and another free throw by Thamba. But Shannon answered with a slam and Obanor hit another outside shot to give Texas Tech a 50-45 lead.
After the Bears cut Texas Tech’s lead to 53-51, Obanor continued to dominate as he drove inside, drew a foul, and hit the free throw to complete a three-point play.
With his 3-pointer near the top of the arc, Obanor gave the Red Raiders a 61-51 lead with 8:31 remaining.
"We know what he can do behind the 3-point line, and we had a lot of mishaps in the second half to allow him to shoot," Flagler said. "We definitely need to go back and focus a lot more on the scout and apply that to the game a lot better in both halves, not just one half."
The Bears rallied late to cut the lead to 76-71 with 55 seconds remaining, but couldn’t overtake the Red Raiders.
Akinjo kicked Baylor’s offense into gear in the first half by firing a pass to Matthew Mayer for a layup before Flagler stepped outside and buried a 3-pointer.
Akinjo continued to be a catalyst as he found Thamba for a slam and then stepped outside and drained a 3-pointer. With Thamba’s outside shot, the Bears grabbed a 12-8 lead.
Cryer came into the game with 14:18 left in the first half and immediately buried a pair of 3-pointers to stretch Baylor’s lead to 19-15.
Williams was a load inside for the Red Raiders as he carried their offense in the first half. His slam tied the game at 19-19 before Shannon stole the ball and raced downcourt for a slam to give the Red Raiders a 21-19 lead with 18:19 left in the first half.
But that was the last lead the Red Raiders would have in the first half as Akinjo continued to drive the Bears with a layup and an outside shot to take a 23-21 edge.
Jeremy Sochan nailed a 3-pointer before Brown hit a pair of free throws and Akinjo scored on a layup to push Baylor’s lead to 30-25.
Sochan stole the ball and passed to Mayer, who scored on a layup, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play to stretch Baylor’s lead to 35-27 with 3:30 left in the first half.