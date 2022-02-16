Obanor's monster game leads Red Raiders past Bears

"It’s not going to be easy," said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. "Jon's one of the best glue guys in the country. He does some amazing things and we definitely miss him out there. It’s a work in progress, but we’ll figure it out and move on from there."

James Akinjo collected 18 points and seven assists for the Bears while Flagler hit four of eight 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. But the Red Raiders had too many hot hands for the Bears as Bryson Williams collected 17 points, Adonis Arms hit 15 and Terrence Shannon scored 14.

The Red Raiders shot 56.3 percent in the second half and finished with a 41-30 rebounding edge to improve to 16-0 at home this season.

"They went to the glass and got rebounds and had second-chance shots," said Baylor center Flo Thamba. "They had a lot of that. Those second-chance shots killed our defense."

The Bears put together an impressive first half to open up a 39-32 lead as they shot 50 percent, including six of 14 3-pointers. They held the Red Raiders to 33.3 percent from the field, but they hit 14 of 18 free throws.