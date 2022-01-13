Ode to Joy documentary chronicles rise of Baylor basketball

The 18-year rise of Baylor coach Scott Drew’s basketball program to the 2021 national championship will be chronicled in the premiere of the “An Ode to Joy” documentary at 6 p.m. Friday at Baylor's Waco Hall.

Directed by Chris Charles Scott III and presented by SicEm365.com, the three-part documentary will be shown in its entirety, beginning in 2003 when Baylor basketball player Patrick Dennehy was murdered by former teammate Carlton Dotson.

Taking over a devastated program that most coaches wouldn’t touch, the 32-year-old Drew came to Baylor in the summer of 2003 after one season as Valparaiso’s head coach with dreams of winning the national championship one day.

“This story is more than rags to riches, more than the underdog, more than tragedy turned to joy,” Scott said. “I was at Baylor in the summer of 2003 and watched the tragedy of Dennehy’s murder play out. I remember when Scott Drew was hired to the seemingly impossible task of coaching what was left of Baylor basketball.”

Scott, who directed Class Action Park, which debuted in the No. 1 spot on HBO Max in the summer of 2020, felt compelled to tell the story of the Baylor basketball program in a documentary format.