Ode to Joy documentary chronicles rise of Baylor basketball

The 18-year rise of Baylor coach Scott Drew’s basketball program to the 2021 national championship will be chronicled in the premiere of the “An Ode to Joy” documentary at 6 p.m. Friday at Baylor's Waco Hall.
Directed by Chris Charles Scott III and presented by SicEm365.com, the three-part documentary will be shown in its entirety, beginning in 2003 when Baylor basketball player Patrick Dennehy was murdered by former teammate Carlton Dotson.
Taking over a devastated program that most coaches wouldn’t touch, the 32-year-old Drew came to Baylor in the summer of 2003 after one season as Valparaiso’s head coach with dreams of winning the national championship one day.
“This story is more than rags to riches, more than the underdog, more than tragedy turned to joy,” Scott said. “I was at Baylor in the summer of 2003 and watched the tragedy of Dennehy’s murder play out. I remember when Scott Drew was hired to the seemingly impossible task of coaching what was left of Baylor basketball.”
Scott, who directed Class Action Park, which debuted in the No. 1 spot on HBO Max in the summer of 2020, felt compelled to tell the story of the Baylor basketball program in a documentary format.
“To see that and then see this year’s championship was so unbelievable,” Scott said. “As a documentarian, I knew this was a story that had to be told.”
Starting his Baylor tenure with limited scholarship players, Drew began building the program with early recruits like Australian guard Aaron Bruce in 2004 followed by a breakthrough 2005 recruiting class that featured guards Curtis Jerrells and Henry Dugat and forward Kevin Rogers.
In 2008, the Bears reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1988. They reached the Elite Eight in 2010 and 2012, the Sweet 16 in 2014 and 2017, and made the Final Four in 2021.
The Bears capped their NCAA tournament run with a resounding 86-70 win over Gonzaga in April to bring home the program’s first national title.
Along the way, Drew has won a program-record 385 games at Baylor and has reached the NCAA tournament nine times while also winning the 2013 NIT.
Featuring more than twenty interviews with Drew, players, fans and journalists, “An Ode to Joy” tells the story of the Baylor basketball program's resurrection set on a national stage.
“The script was written,” Scott said. “We just needed to tell the story. Coach Drew wrote this incredible story himself with the vision he set when he came to Baylor and said in his first press conference that this was a David and Goliath situation, but he came to win championships.”
Showings of the documentary will be held on Jan. 21 in Dallas at Park Cities Baptist Church and on Jan. 21-22 at the Texas Theatre. It will be shown in Houston on Jan. 27 at Champions Forest Baptist and on Feb. 4 at 4th Street First Baptist. It will be shown in Austin and Tyler on dates to be determined.