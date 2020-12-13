Off and running: Baylor Lady Bears host Texas Tech in Big 12 home opener

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That’s why The Lady Bears (3-1) and Lady Raiders (3-1) will play an unusual December conference game, which tips off at 6 p.m. Monday at the Ferrell Center. One thing that hasn’t changed is that Baylor will be a heavy favorite.

The Lady Bears are returning home after a stretch of three tough road tests. Baylor defeated South Florida in Tampa, lost a close one at No. 16 Arkansas, and opened conference with a road win at West Virginia.

Mulkey said the Lady Bears found ways to win two of the three and challenged the Razorbacks despite the home team shooting 21 more free throws in that game.

“I learned that we’re not scoring and shooting the ball great. But how did you win two out of three? It goes back to our defense and it goes back to rebounding,” Mulkey said. “I was impressed that our kids, when they would not be confident or they would miss shots, that they would go back to the other end of the floor and just play solid defense.”

Baylor got the offensive boost it needed from graduate transfer DiJonai Carrington to defeat the Mountaineers on Thursday. She scored 19 points, including 14 in the third quarter when the Lady Bears stretched out a 15-point lead.