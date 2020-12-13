Off and running: Baylor Lady Bears host Texas Tech in Big 12 home opener

Last February, Kim Mulkey notched her 600th career win on Texas Tech’s home court in Lubbock. In doing so, she became the fastest men’s or women’s college basketball coach to reach that milestone.
That was the story that night, so much so that it overwhelmed a significant stat in the Baylor-Texas Tech women’s basketball series. With the win, the Lady Bears tied up the all-time series at 47.
That illustrates the dramatic swing in the women’s basketball power structure in Texas. Texas Tech won every game between the two programs from the first meeting in 1984 to the first meeting in 2002. Since then, Baylor has won 39 of the 44 games against the Lady Raiders.
Some things have changed and some haven’t since that February evening in Lubbock.
The Lady Raiders, after some offseason upheaval, have a new coach. Krista Gerlich, who was Krista Kirkland when she was a member of Texas Tech’s national championship team in 1993, took over the program following the removal of former coach Marlene Stollings. The former Lady Raider coach was accused of verbal abuse and creating a toxic culture within the program.
The NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic, robbing Baylor of a chance to repeat as national champions in 2020.
And sports as we know them and college basketball specifically have been dramatically altered by the ongoing pandemic.
That’s why The Lady Bears (3-1) and Lady Raiders (3-1) will play an unusual December conference game, which tips off at 6 p.m. Monday at the Ferrell Center. One thing that hasn’t changed is that Baylor will be a heavy favorite.
The Lady Bears are returning home after a stretch of three tough road tests. Baylor defeated South Florida in Tampa, lost a close one at No. 16 Arkansas, and opened conference with a road win at West Virginia.
Mulkey said the Lady Bears found ways to win two of the three and challenged the Razorbacks despite the home team shooting 21 more free throws in that game.
“I learned that we’re not scoring and shooting the ball great. But how did you win two out of three? It goes back to our defense and it goes back to rebounding,” Mulkey said. “I was impressed that our kids, when they would not be confident or they would miss shots, that they would go back to the other end of the floor and just play solid defense.”
Baylor got the offensive boost it needed from graduate transfer DiJonai Carrington to defeat the Mountaineers on Thursday. She scored 19 points, including 14 in the third quarter when the Lady Bears stretched out a 15-point lead.
“I’ve really been trying to be aggressive and take in what the coaches have been telling me,” Carrington said. “Coach Mulkey challenged me after the USF game. I kinda laid two eggs in the first two games. I had to respond and I think my teammates are getting confidence in me on the offensive end and the defensive end.”
Meanwhile, Texas Tech has had an uneven start to the 2020-21 campaign. The Lady Raiders won easily against Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Houston Baptist and Angelo State, had games versus Vanderbilt and Missouri canceled, and lost by 19 points against Rice.
Mulkey said Texas Tech will challenge the Lady Bears to cover all areas of the half court.
“They have three of the best scoring players in our conference,” Mulkey said. “Vivian Gray transferred there, all-conference player from Oklahoma State. You add (Chrislyn) Carr and (Lexi) Gordon in the mix, those are three kids that can flat out score the basketball.”
