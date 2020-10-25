Offensive improvement a must for Bears

Perhaps it’s COVID-19 disrupting practices or maybe defenses have improved, but Big 12 offenses aren’t blowing up the scoreboard like they normally do.
Yet even with a solid defense, Baylor knows it must find more offensive production.
The Bears have managed just five touchdowns in their last two games, scoring two in Saturday’s 27-16 loss to Texas in Austin and three in a 27-21 double-overtime loss to West Virginia on Oct. 3 in Morgantown.
In both games, the Bears’ offense didn’t show much of a pulse until the fourth quarter.
The Bears managed to put just one touchdown on the board in the first three quarters against the Mountaineers. They were even less productive against Texas as John Mayers’ 22-yard first-quarter field goal was their only score heading into the fourth quarter.
Aranda doesn’t look at Baylor’s offensive inefficiency as a panic situation. But dramatic improvement will be necessary for the Bears to have a shot at winning their last six Big 12 games, beginning with Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. date against TCU at McLane Stadium.
“I think the ability to struggle initially and not let emotion kind of take over, and find out what’s the problem, what can we do to get better,” Aranda said. “Is it the play call? Is it a technique? Is it the alignment? So to work through that in kind of a logical manner and apply it and see some success, I think that speaks well for the future.”
One major problem has been continuity in the offensive line. Dealing with COVID-19 and other issues, the Bears have had different personnel up front in every game in their 1-2 start.
Despite missing starting tackle Jake Burton, guard Blake Bedier and center Xavier Newman-Johnson, the Bears had no problem romping to a 47-14 win over Kansas in the Sept. 26 season opener.
Though the Bears were relatively healthy up front against West Virginia, they allowed six sacks while the running game netted just 27 yards on 33 carries.
With offensive tackle Connor Galvin and Newman-Johnson out against Texas, the Bears’ running game produced 64 yards on 21 carries. Protection was good for quarterback Charlie Brewer as he hit 30 of 43 passes for 256 yards and was only sacked once.
But the Bears didn’t score a touchdown against the Longhorns until Brewer’s three-yard pass to running back John Lovett with 11:24 remaining in the game to cut Texas’ lead to 27-9.
Brewer connected with Gavin Holmes for a seven-yard score with 7:37 remaining, but Aranda would like to see similar offensive production earlier in the game.
“You would not like to have to get punched in the face to have to go through all that,” Aranda said. “We’ll try our best to get a faster start. I’m proud of how the guys worked through it, both players and coaches.”
During preseason camp, Brewer repeatedly remarked how much he enjoys offensive coordinator Larry Fedora’s up-tempo attack. Fedora liked the arm strength Brewer was showing while also releasing the ball quicker to avoid sacks.
But Brewer rarely tried a deep pass against a seemingly vulnerable Texas defense, which had allowed 36.2 points per game in its first three games. Baylor’s longest offensive play of the day was Brewer’s 21-yard pass to tight end Ben Sims in the fourth quarter.
“There was starting off in the second half, we had a (long) shot play planned, it might have been on first down, a Longhorn leaped into the pocket,” Aranda said. “There were some shots out of the pocket that we attempted to run as well. I think a lot of those were checked down based on coverage. We’re definitely attempting to stretch the field.”
TCU (1-3) is struggling through scoring problems of its own following Saturday’s 33-14 loss to Oklahoma and a 21-14 loss to Kansas State on Oct. 10. So Saturday’s game could be a defensive battle unless the Bears and Horned Frogs find some ways to work out their offensive issues.
“I think at the end of the game (against Texas) we were able to finish the drives,” Aranda said. “We talked about it, we were down but there was no finger pointing, no questioning this and that, no palms up. There was no hyperventilating on the sideline. There was calm and we talked about what adjustments we could make.”
