Offensive improvement a must for Bears

Perhaps it’s COVID-19 disrupting practices or maybe defenses have improved, but Big 12 offenses aren’t blowing up the scoreboard like they normally do.

Yet even with a solid defense, Baylor knows it must find more offensive production.

The Bears have managed just five touchdowns in their last two games, scoring two in Saturday’s 27-16 loss to Texas in Austin and three in a 27-21 double-overtime loss to West Virginia on Oct. 3 in Morgantown.

In both games, the Bears’ offense didn’t show much of a pulse until the fourth quarter.

The Bears managed to put just one touchdown on the board in the first three quarters against the Mountaineers. They were even less productive against Texas as John Mayers’ 22-yard first-quarter field goal was their only score heading into the fourth quarter.

Aranda doesn’t look at Baylor’s offensive inefficiency as a panic situation. But dramatic improvement will be necessary for the Bears to have a shot at winning their last six Big 12 games, beginning with Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. date against TCU at McLane Stadium.