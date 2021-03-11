'Oh, baby, we're playing to win': Lady Bears head for Big 12 tourney with one goal

Baylor's plane never took off en route to the conference tourney in 2020.

It was well documented at the time how much the cancellation of the tournaments caused heartbreak for Baylor seniors Lauren Cox, Te’a Cooper and Juicy Landrum. Even now, there’s a sense that the Baylor players don’t want to take anything for granted.

“It’s still hard to even think that we were literally on the plane,” Lady Bears guard Moon Ursin said. “It didn’t take off. It’s also hard to think it’s been an entire year. You just take a deep breath of relief that it’s happening — hopefully, still. When we’re in the air and we land, that will be the good part.”

If all goes according to plan, Baylor (22-2) will tip off in the conference quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. The Lady Bears will play the winner of the first-round game between Kansas and TCU.

Baylor has 12 regular season conference championships in its trophy case, almost matched by the Lady Bears’ 10 conference tournament championships.

Lady Bears senior point guard DiDi Richards is two-for-two in winning the Big 12 Tournament during her career. She said she wants a third one.