'Oh, baby, we're playing to win': Lady Bears head for Big 12 tourney with one goal

There are plenty of reasons not to get excited about playing in the Big 12 Tournament.
The sixth-ranked Baylor Lady Bears are more than likely locked into a No. 2 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Winning the conference tournament or losing somewhere in between probably won’t change that.
Furthermore, the defending national champion Lady Bears, winners of 11 consecutive regular season conference titles, have set the bar much higher than coming out on top in Kansas City this week.
And then there is the current state of worrying about and working through COVID-19 protocols.
But, the Big 12 is offering up a trophy for the tournament champion. So, naturally, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey and her charges want to win it.
“Oh, baby, we’re playing to win,” Mulkey said. “We’re not getting on that plane negative. We’re not getting on that plane for any other reason other than we’re going to lace them up and we’re going to play. That’s what we do.”
It’s probably not a coincidence that Mulkey referenced “getting on that plane.” The Lady Bears were sitting on the tarmac, waiting to take off to fly to the Big 12 Tournament exactly a year ago when the sweeping ramifications of COVID-19 shut down the conference meet along with the NCAA Tournament.
Baylor's plane never took off en route to the conference tourney in 2020.
It was well documented at the time how much the cancellation of the tournaments caused heartbreak for Baylor seniors Lauren Cox, Te’a Cooper and Juicy Landrum. Even now, there’s a sense that the Baylor players don’t want to take anything for granted.
“It’s still hard to even think that we were literally on the plane,” Lady Bears guard Moon Ursin said. “It didn’t take off. It’s also hard to think it’s been an entire year. You just take a deep breath of relief that it’s happening — hopefully, still. When we’re in the air and we land, that will be the good part.”
If all goes according to plan, Baylor (22-2) will tip off in the conference quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. The Lady Bears will play the winner of the first-round game between Kansas and TCU.
Baylor has 12 regular season conference championships in its trophy case, almost matched by the Lady Bears’ 10 conference tournament championships.
Lady Bears senior point guard DiDi Richards is two-for-two in winning the Big 12 Tournament during her career. She said she wants a third one.
“Every game is going to mean something,” Richards said. “Every game matters to us. Again, that’s what makes this team and Coach Mulkey so special is she attacks every game like it’s our last game.”
But the gathering in Kansas City is still a little bit of an unknown this time around. There are 10 men’s teams and 10 women’s teams staying in hotels and playing games in two different arenas. That’s not all that different from the start of the NCAA Tournament next week when 68 men’s teams will go to the Indianapolis area and 64 women’s teams head for the Greater San Antonio region.
In a way, the Big 12 Tournament will be like a practice bubble.
“I think it’s going to be new and interesting to see how this all works in the hotel, (and with COVID-19) testing,” Mulkey said. “How are they going to have us in a bubble (or) keep us away from the public in the hotel? … I’m just going to follow whoever is leading us and do whatever they ask us to do.”
But once the game starts, expect full-throttle Mulkey as she’ll be prodding the Lady Bears toward another trophy.