Ohma cards record-tying 65 for Baylor women's golfers

NORMAN, Okla. — Silje Ohma tied a school record with a 65 to lead Baylor women’s golf to a fifth-place finish at the Schooner Fall Classic at Belmar Golf Club Monday.

After leading the team with a 3-under 67 in her first career round on Saturday, Ohma joined nine other players in program history by shooting a 65 in the final round to finish tied for 10th.

“She’s pretty much the whole package,” Baylor coach Jay Goble said. “Not only can she hit the ball a long way, but this week she hit some great wedge shots and putted the ball well. I was very impressed with her game in a competitive environment, and the most exciting part is that she will just continue to improve."

Ohma started out on fire with two birdies and an eagle in her first five holes to reach 3-under par. She closed the front nine with birdies at Nos. 8 and 9 to get to 5-under and card a front-nine 31. She made a couple of bogeys at Nos. 12 and 14 but recorded two more birdies at Nos. 16 and 18 to get back to even-par on the back-nine and five under for the round.

