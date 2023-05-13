Jocelyn Alo and her NCAA-record 122 career homers are gone, so now there's room for somebody else to win the Tribune-Herald's Big 12 softball player of the year after her three-year reign.

It’s no surprise that one of her Oklahoma teammates is next in line.

Building an astounding 49-1 regular season record, the Sooners produced a lot of candidates but junior outfielder Jayda Coleman’s productivity and consistency give her the edge.

Coleman’s impressive 2023 numbers aren’t much different than her first two seasons with the Sooners, which only goes to show how otherworldly Alo’s numbers were.

Coleman finished the regular season ranked second in the Big 12 with a .439 batting average while leading the league with a .566 on-base percentage, an .820 slugging percentage and 114 total bases.

During her first two seasons at Oklahoma, Coleman hit .435 with 17 homers and 93 RBIs. But she’s become a bigger power threat this season with 13 homers to match teammate Alyssa Brito for second in the conference. She also produced 40 RBIs and flashed her speed with 14 stolen bases.

“I got a little jealous watching Jocelyn and Tiare (Jennings) hitting all those home runs all the time,” said Coleman in a press conference earlier this season. “It’s just staying in the weight room and getting stronger. I changed my swing a little bit, being the fastest I can be with my swing and the most comfortable.”

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso could see Coleman's power surge coming before the season began and it’s come to fruition.

“The person that has really impressed me power-wise is Jayda Coleman,” Gasso said. “You see her as that soft slapper but she’s swinging it a la Tiare Jennings with these big hard, long shots.”

Winning 41 straight regular season games following a 4-3 loss to Baylor in a nonconference game, the Sooners deservedly won the bulk of the Trib’s major awards.

Three are repeats from 2022: Jordy Bahl is pitcher of the year while shortstop Grace Lyons is defensive player of the year and Gasso is coach of the year after leading the Sooners to an 18-0 Big 12 record in their quest to win their third straight national championship.

Gasso is a narrow choice over Baylor coach Glenn Moore, whose team handed the Sooners their only loss while also winning a pair of road games at No. 4 Tennessee and sweeping three games against then-No. 5 Texas to end the regular season.

Texas Tech outfielder Kailey Wyckoff is the freshman of the year after hitting .401 with nine homers and 31 RBIs.

Baylor first baseman Shay Govan is the newcomer of the year after hitting .380 with 11 homers and 50 RBIs as a sophomore after transferring from SFA.

The Bears expected big things from Govan and she’s delivered as the biggest power source in the middle of the order. Though Govan has good hitters surrounding her, pitchers respect her so much that she drew a Big 12-high 43 walks during the regular season.

“She’s an outstanding hitter, not just a power hitter, but she’s got power to all fields,” Moore said. “You make a mistake with her, she makes you pay more often than not. She makes those around her better. Those before her see better pitches, those after her see better pitches because they’re afraid to pitch to her.”

The Sooners’ pitching staff is so good that Bahl, Alex Storako and Nicole May made up the Trib's entire first-team all-Big 12 unit. But Bahl gets the nod as pitcher of the year since she usually starts series openers and sets the tone for the rest of the weekend with her dominant pitching.

She went 15-1 with a 1.19 ERA while amassing 138 strikeouts in 105.2 innings and allowing opposing hitters a tiny .159 batting average in the regular season.

Baylor beat her in a 4-3 win on Feb. 19 when she allowed five hits and four runs in six innings, including Govan’s three-run homer. But she came back in Big 12 play to shut down Baylor on just three hits while collecting 10 strikeouts in 5.2 innings in a 7-0 win on April 21.

“When the ball’s moving in the way that it is for her and it’s up and down working multiple planes, you really have to guess in one area because the ball’s coming in at 70 miles per hour,” Moore said. “If you’re trying to swing in two different planes, you aren’t going to have much luck. And that’s why her ERA is so low and why she’s as good as she is.”

Bahl likes to show her emotions in the circle, which rubs off on teammates.

“It just makes you want to run through a wall for her,” Coleman said. “A lot of people say that but to actually feel that in your heart. I’ve gone 0-fer and she’s shutting people down. She says she has our back all the time. I’m diving and doing whatever I can to help her out and she’s doing the same thing for me.”

Bahl has also been a hitting threat during her offensive appearances as she gone 12-for-31 with eight RBIs while stealing three bases.

“She’s a ‘nother level athlete,” Gasso said. “She’s the strongest kid on our team, probably the fastest on our team, she’s pretty phenomenal the things she can do away from the mound. She’s begging for opportunities to lend more of herself to give us a chance to win, whether it’s on the mound, at the plate or in the field.”

Though Lyons is a solid offensive player who hit .351 with six homers and 26 RBIs in the regular season, her skill at shortstop drives Oklahoma’s defense. Blessed with great hands and range, there simply isn’t a smoother defensive player in the country.

“Grace Lyons is another phenomenal athlete,” Moore said. “She’s got instinctive behavior that a lot of great athletes don’t have as well. What separates her from others is her instinct to be in the right place at the right time.”