Oklahoma soccer blanks Baylor, 2-0
NORMAN, Okla. -- The Baylor soccer team's offensive struggles continued as a hot Oklahoma squad pulled off a 2-0 win in Thursday night's regular season finale.

Since winning their first three games to open Big 12 play, the Bears (8-5-6, 4-2-3) have been shut out in four of their last six games, which includes three scoreless ties.

Oklahoma (8-10-1, 4-5) scored both of its goals in the first half by Bri Amos and Jasmine Richards as the Sooners have won four of their last five Big 12 games. Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt collected five saves.

The Big 12 tournament will begin Sunday in Round Rock with third-seeded Baylor facing No. 6 West Virginia at 8 p.m.

