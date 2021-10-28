Oklahoma soccer blanks Baylor, 2-0

NORMAN, Okla. -- The Baylor soccer team's offensive struggles continued as a hot Oklahoma squad pulled off a 2-0 win in Thursday night's regular season finale.
Since winning their first three games to open Big 12 play, the Bears (8-5-6, 4-2-3) have been shut out in four of their last six games, which includes three scoreless ties.
Oklahoma (8-10-1, 4-5) scored both of its goals in the first half by Bri Amos and Jasmine Richards as the Sooners have won four of their last five Big 12 games. Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt collected five saves.
The Big 12 tournament will begin Sunday in Round Rock with third-seeded Baylor facing No. 6 West Virginia at 8 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.