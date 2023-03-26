STILLWATER, Okla. — No. 20 Baylor's bats went cold for the second straight day as the Bears collected just three hits in a 5-1 loss as No. 2 Oklahoma State completed a three-game sweep to open Big 12 softball play.

Kelly Maxwell (9-0) allowed three hits and an unearned run in four-plus innings before Lexi Kilfoyl completed Sunday's win with three hitless innings to notch the save for the Cowgirls (29-2, 3-0). Kilfoyl threw a one-hitter in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Bears (23-8, 0-3).

Kiley Naomi blasted a three-run homer off Baylor starter RyLee Crandall (7-4) to highlight Oklahoma State's four-run first inning. The Cowgirls scored another run in the second inning when Macaela Wark hit an RBI-single off Kaci West.

Baylor had a chance for a big inning in the fifth when Maxwell walked West and Josie Bower before hitting Taylor Strain with a pitch to load the bases with no outs. But after Kifoyl relieved, the Bears managed to pick up just one run on an Oklahoma State error.

Baylor first baseman Shay Govan missed the game after sustaining a shoulder injury while swinging the bat on Saturday. Baylor will host UTSA at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Getterman Stadium.