Oklahoma State edges Baylor soccer, 1-0

Megan Haines scored the game's only goal in the second half as Oklahoma State edged Baylor, 1-0, to complete the regular season Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.

With Kansas pulling off a 2-0 win over last-place Iowa State, the Jayhawks (2-5-2) knocked Baylor (2-7) out of a spot in the eight-team Big 12 soccer tournament beginning Sunday in Round Rock.

In coach Michelle Lenard's debut season, the Bears finished 4-11-2 overall.

Haines broke a scoreless tie when she took a pass from Xcaret Pineda and nailed the goal with 23:16 left in the game. Goalkeeper Jordan Nytes collected three saves for Oklahoma State (11-3-4, 4-2-3) while Baylor's Lauren Traywick had four saves.

