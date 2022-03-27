Oklahoma State edges Baylor women's tennis, 5-2

STILLWATER, Okla. — The No. 11 Oklahoma State women’s tennis team handed No. 22 Baylor a 5-2 defeat on Sunday at Greenwood Tennis Center.

The Cowgirls’ No. 1 singles court player Lisa Marie Rioux earned the clinching fourth point of the match with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Baylor’s Isabella Harvison. At that point Oklahoma State led 4-1.

Baylor’s Mel Krywoj won the No. 3 court when Oklahoma State’s Martina Zerulo retired from the No. 3 singles game. At the time, Krywoj was up a set, 6-2, 2-2. Her point cut Oklahoma State's lead to 2-1.

The Bears’ Anita Sahdiieva claimed a point for Baylor by outlasting Ayumi Miyamoto, 6-1, 4-6, 10-8.

Baylor (13-6) will continue its season by hosting Kansas State on Friday at Hurd Tenis Center.

