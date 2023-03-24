STILLWATER, Okla. – Top-seeded Oklahoma State won three of the four disciplines to roll past Baylor, 12-8, in the first round of the Big 12 equestrian tournament on Friday at the Pedigo-Hull Equestrian Center.

The Cowgirls (7-4) opened strong with a 4-1 win in the flat before taking a 3-2 win in horsemanship.The Bears (5-9) won fences before the Cowgirls clinched the match by winning reining.

Baylor has now lost five straight competitions heading into the consolation match against third-seeded Fresno State at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. With a 15-5 win over Fresno State, second-seeded TCU advanced to the championship match against Oklahoma State at noon Saturday.