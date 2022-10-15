Oklahoma State equestrian knocks off Baylor

STILLWATER, Okla. — The No. 4 Oklahoma State equestrian team swept fences and horsemanship to romp to a 17-3 win over No. 8 Baylor on Saturday.
The Cowgirls (1-1) won both fences and horsemanship by 5-0 scores before capturing reining 4-1. Baylor's Madaline Callaway posted a season-high 73 in reining en route to her eighth career outstanding performer honor.
Baylor's best event was flat riding, but Oklahoma State still took a 3-2 win. The Bears (0-3) will host their first home competition of the season on Friday against No. 1 TCU.