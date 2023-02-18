The No. 7 Oklahoma State equestrian team won fences and horsemanship to slip by No. 8 Baylor, 10-9, on Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The win gave the Cowgirls a regular season sweep of the Bears after romping to a 17-3 win in October in Stillwater.

With a strong ride by Sydney North, the Cowgirls took a 4-1 win in fences before Baylor came back with a 4-1 win in the flat as Madison Mitchell delivered a superb performance.

Oklahoma State (4-3, 3-1) grabbed a 3-1 win in horsemanship while Baylor (5-6, 2-3) took a 3-2 win in reining behind Daisy Kaufman's performance.