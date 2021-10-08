Oklahoma State rides away with win over Baylor equestrian

The No. 8-ranked Baylor equestrian team couldn’t quite pull the reins on an upset, as No. 4 Oklahoma State escaped with a 10-9 win at Baylor’s Willis Family Equestrian Center on Friday.

The Bears held a 5-4 halftime advantage and led 9-8 going in to the final two rides, but the Cowgirls pulled out the final two points to steal the victory.

The Bears (1-1) opened the day with a 3-2 event win in Fences with Emma Fletcher, Caroline Fuller and Madison Mitchell collecting points. Over in the Western arena, the Bears and Cowgirls tied 2-2 in Reining. Daisy Kaufman and Jenna Meimerstorf won their points with scores of 71 and 72, respectively.

But Baylor couldn’t maintain their lead, as Oklahoma State (2-0) closed strong.

Baylor is back at home next Friday, facing No. 5 Texas A&M.