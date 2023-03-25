STILLWATER, Okla. – Lexi Kilfoyl threw a one-hitter and collected seven strikeouts to lead No. 2 Oklahoma State to a 5-0 win over No. 20 Baylor on Saturday to clinch the Big 12-opening softball series.

With the Cowgirls (28-2, 2-0) winning the first two games of the series, the Bears (23-7, 0-2) hope to salvage a win in Sunday's noon series finale. The Cowgirls opened with a 6-5 win in 11 innings on Friday night.

Baylor's McKenzie Wilson opened the game with a single before Kilfoyl (8-1) retired the next 14 batters until Zadie LaValley reached on an error in the fifth.

The Cowgirls scored a pair of first-inning runs off Baylor ace Dariana Orme (10-3) after Rachael Becker singled and Tallen Edwards doubled. Both scored on Kiley Naomi's ground ball.

The Cowgirls broke it open with a three-run fifth featuring Edwards' run-scoring double and Micaela Wark's run-scoring single. Baylor slugger Shay Govan left the game in the sixth with an apparent injury when she swung the bat.