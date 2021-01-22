Oklahoma State's Cunningham presents challenge for Baylor defense

It doesn’t take expert scouting analysis to see that Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham is one of the best players in college basketball.
The 6-8, 220-pound guard is projected to be one of the top three picks in the 2021 NBA Draft. His versatility, shooting and passing skills, and instincts for the game make him a great player in what will probably be his only college season.
“Some years the top two or three pick is more of a potential pick, and Cade’s a production guy,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “That means he’s someone who produces right now. He has an IQ of a 25-year-old, not an 18-year-old. He has a great feel for the game. He makes other players around him better. If you’re going to have a one-and-done type of player, that’s someone who you would like to have.”
The No. 2 Bears will get their first up-close look at Cunningham when they face the Cowboys at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.
Cunningham leads the Big 12 with 17.8 points per game while averaging 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He’s shown his shooting range by hitting 38.8 percent of his 3-pointers while shooting 81.7 percent from the free throw line.
“I know in recruiting when we all watched him play we knew he was going to be very successful,” Drew said. “Coach (Mike) Boynton has done a great job in utilizing him and allowing him freedom to be successful.”
Defenses can’t place all their attention on Cunningham because junior Isaac Likekele is also one of the best guards in the Big 12 as he’s averaging 12.1 points and ranks fifth in the league with 7.8 rebounds per game. Guards Avery Anderson and Rondel Walker are averaging 9.1 points while guard Bryce Williams is hitting 8.5 points per game.
Saturday’s game could be high scoring since the Bears lead the Big 12 with 86.4 points per game and the Cowboys rank third with 77.1 points.
While the Bears (13-0, 6-0) have performed at a high level in most areas in the last two games against Top 25 teams, they hope to cut down on turnovers after committing 16 in last Saturday’s 68-60 win at No. 12 Texas Tech and 18 in Monday’s 77-69 win over No. 9 Kansas.
“They’ve done a great job getting in transition,” Drew said. “So you can’t turn the ball over because when you’ve got five guards out there like they have quite a bit of the time, at least four guards, they do a great job in conversion. So we can’t have the turnovers we’ve had the last two games and not pay a price if we turn it over with live-ball turnovers.”
Though the Cowboys (9-3, 3-3) aren’t ranked, they’ve also beaten Texas Tech and Kansas, and lost by three points to both No. 5 Texas and No. 14 West Virginia. Due to NCAA probation, the Cowboys are ineligible for the NCAA tournament, but they’re still making a major impact in the Big 12 race.
“We try our best to never overlook anybody we play, especially with the season that we have with cancellations and everything,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. “So we’re really excited to play Oklahoma State. We definitely know they are very talented over there.”
In the win over Kansas, Jared Butler showed why he was the Big 12’s preseason player of the year as he scored a season-high 30 points while nailing seven of nine 3-point shots and dishing out eight assists.
For the season, Butler ranks third in the Big 12 with 16.7 points per game and second behind Davion Mitchell with 5.4 assists. He also leads the league with a 45.9 3-point percentage and 2.38 steals per game while ranking second in the Big 12 with a 49.4 shooting percentage.
With Baylor’s versatility and depth in the backcourt, defenses can’t focus completely on Butler. MaCio Teague is averaging 15.3 points, Mitchell 11.8 and Flagler 10.1.
“That’s one of the things I had to realize when I came to college that I have such great guys around me,” Butler said. “All these guys work so hard. When you put all the combinations of all our hard work together, I think we’re unbeatable. That’s why I think it’s so important for us to play together. It’s always somebody’s night, and it’s our job to make sure we get that person the most shots. We play together, that’s really what it is.”
The Bears also got an impactful performance from forward Mark Vital against the Jayhawks as he pulled down 10 rebounds and keyed the defense.
“That’s why he’s such a valuable player for us is he does a lot of things that might not show up in the stat box,” Drew said. “When he’s rebounding at that level, it really frees up other guys to get rebounds, and at the same time allows us to be much more effective and efficient as our best offensive rebounding numbers in the last couple of games. They call them Glue Guys and other things like that, but basically it’s a winner.”