Oklahoma State's Cunningham presents challenge for Baylor defense

It doesn’t take expert scouting analysis to see that Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham is one of the best players in college basketball.

The 6-8, 220-pound guard is projected to be one of the top three picks in the 2021 NBA Draft. His versatility, shooting and passing skills, and instincts for the game make him a great player in what will probably be his only college season.

“Some years the top two or three pick is more of a potential pick, and Cade’s a production guy,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “That means he’s someone who produces right now. He has an IQ of a 25-year-old, not an 18-year-old. He has a great feel for the game. He makes other players around him better. If you’re going to have a one-and-done type of player, that’s someone who you would like to have.”

The No. 2 Bears will get their first up-close look at Cunningham when they face the Cowboys at 1 p.m. Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

Cunningham leads the Big 12 with 17.8 points per game while averaging 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He’s shown his shooting range by hitting 38.8 percent of his 3-pointers while shooting 81.7 percent from the free throw line.