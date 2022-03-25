Oklahoma women's tennis downs Bears

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma women’s tennis team defeated Baylor, 5-1, on Friday evening at Headington Family Tennis Center.
The Sooners scored the first five points of the match, clinching the win, before Mel Krywoj got the Bears on the board by defeating Oklahoma’s Ivana Corley, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Baylor’s season continues when it plays at Oklahoma State on Sunday.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
