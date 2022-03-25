Oklahoma's timely knocks lead to opening win over Bears, 5-3

NORMAN, Okla. — Whatever momentum the Baylor baseball team had built up died in the swirling winds of Oklahoma’s L. Dale Mitchell Park.

The Sooners came through with the timely hits they needed, including a pair of home runs off the Bears’ ace Tyler Thomas, in taking a 5-3 series-opening win over Baylor on Friday night.

That means Baylor (11-10 overall, 1-3 Big 12) finds itself in a hole after the Friday opener for the second straight Big 12 series.

Oklahoma starter Jake Bennett and BU’s Thomas entered the night with the Big 12’s first- and third-best ERAs, respectively. But the lights-out pitching duel that everyone might have expected didn’t necessarily materialize — though neither pitcher performed badly.

Thomas has been stingy in surrendering runs all season, but Oklahoma managed to break through against him early in the game.

After the Bears went up 2-0 in the top of the second, the Sooners (13-7, 1-0) got one back in the bottom of the inning. Thomas, who has made it his mantra to get ahead of hitters, fell behind 2-and-0 in the count to Trent Brown, who then hammered the third pitch over the wall in left field for a solo home run.

Oklahoma then struck for two more runs in the third. Max McGwire, the son of former MLB single-season home run king Mark McGwire, showed he’s a chip off the old block with a solo blast to left-center. OU added one more in the inning on Diego Muniz’s RBI single.

It was McGwire’s first round-tripper of the season.

The Bears weren’t necessarily fazed by the sparkling 0.90 season ERA of OU starter’s Bennett, either. They touched him for three hits and two runs in the second inning to jump out to that 2-0 edge.

It started with a one-out walk from Ian Groves. He moved to second on a groundout, then to third on Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo’s infield single. Finally, he trotted home on Alex Gonzales’ clutch two-out single through the left side. That brought up the top of the order, and Jack Pineda added an RBI single of his own to make the score, 2-0, Bears.

After OU pushed ahead to a 3-2 lead, that’s the way the score remained until the seventh, when the Sooners gathered a bit of insurance against Baylor’s bullpen. Cade Horton led off the inning with a single against BU’s Chandler Freeman, who exacerbated things by hitting McGwire, the next batter, with a pitch. Horton later scored on a passed ball from Baylor catcher Harrison Caley, while McGwire came plateward on Peyton Graham’s sacrifice fly. That brought the score to 5-2, Sooners.

The Bears didn’t quit swinging, and they chased Bennett from the game in the eighth on their way to three hits and a run. The third of those singles, from pinch hitter Casen Neumann, cut OU’s lead to 5-3.

They also threatened in the ninth. Baylor loaded the bases with one out against OU closer Trevin Michael thanks to Beau Wimpee’s pinch-hit single, Pineda reaching on an error, and Jared McKenzie drawing a hit-by-pitch.

But Michael recovered, inducing flyouts from Kyle Nevin and Chase Wehsener to close the game and the Sooner win. It was Michael’s fourth save of the season.

Bennett (2-0) picked up the win, scattering six hits across 7.1 innings while striking out seven and walking one. Thomas (3-3) absorbed the loss despite striking out nine and walking none. But OU never trailed again after taking the lead in the third.

The Bears will try to bounce back to even the series Saturday. Kobe Andrade (2-0, 2.57 ERA) makes his weekend starting debut for the Bears against Oklahoma right-hander David Sandlin (2-1, 5.09).