 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OL Grant Miller returning for Bears
0 comments

OL Grant Miller returning for Bears

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor Football (copy)

Baylor right guard Grant Miller announced Thursday that he will return in 2022 for his fifth season of collegiate eligibility.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor offensive lineman Grant Miller announced Thursday that he will return in 2022 for his fifth season of collegiate eligibility.

Miller was a starting guard for the Bears' much improved offensive line in 2021 after arriving as a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt.

The 6-4, 309-pound Miller spent four years at Vanderbilt, logging 31 games played with 16 starts following a 2017 redshirt season.

The NCAA is allowing players an extra season since the 2020 season didn't count against eligibility due COVID-19 interruptions.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown released by Buccaneers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baylor's bowl game history
Baylor

Baylor's bowl game history

With a return to the Sugar Bowl and redemption on their minds, the Bears are back in a bowl game for their 10th appearance of the modern era. Here's a look at all 25 of their all-time appearances.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert