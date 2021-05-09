OL Simpson commits to Baylor football

Baylor continued to build its offensive line of the future as Cy Ranch offensive tackle Bryce Simpson verbally committed on Sunday night.
The 6-6, 313-pound Simpson is a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals who also reportedly had offers from Colorado, Mississippi, Houston, Louisiana and East Carolina.
Simpson is Baylor's tenth commitment in the 2023 class and the first since Lubbock Cooper defensive end Kyler Jordan on March 22.
Simpson is the third offensive line commitment in the 2023 class as he joins Timothy Dawn from Camden (Ark.) Fairview and Bowie's Coleton Price, who are both three-star prospects by Rivals. Baylor currently ranks 19th nationally in Rivals' 2023 team recruiting rankings.