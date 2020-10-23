Old pals Aranda, Herman meet for first time as Baylor, Texas head coaches

Dave Aranda and Tom Herman were relatively unknown college football players when they met at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks, Calif., in the mid-1990s.
Now more than two decades later, Aranda is Baylor’s first-year head coach while Herman is Texas’ fourth-year head coach who will meet Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
They’re old friends who have stayed in contact with each other as they’ve climbed the college coaching ladder. They’ve talked a lot about coaching strategies, dealing with players, and more recently about the demands of head coaching.
“I’ve always been impressed with Tom, and he’s always been great to me,” Aranda said. “I count on him a lot for his view of things and how he sees it. I do talk to him a lot and I have a lot of respect for him. I know he will have a motivated team Saturday that will come out swinging when the game starts, and we’ll be prepared for that.”
Like all college coaches, they’ve had to deal with the chaos created by COVID-19 as the virus has affected their rosters and forced restructured schedules.
But Herman feels especially sympathetic for Aranda, who has had to plunge into his first fall as a head coach with no spring drills and has already had three games canceled or postponed since September due to COVID-19 issues.
“My heart goes out for Dave,” Herman said. “My relationship with him goes all the way back to when we were 18-19 years old. We have stayed friends and confidants over the years, and I can’t imagine what he’s going through. In my opinion, he’s doing a great job.”
Though they’re longtime friends, they’re personality opposites. While Aranda is quiet and introspective, Herman is brash and outgoing. A college receiver, Herman was one of the first players Aranda met on a recruiting visit as he was making his decision to play football at Cal Lutheran.
“Tom was my tour guide or my host,” Aranda said. “The school was small, but he’s knowing everybody. He’s talking to everyone and smiling, making jokes. This guy’s like the mayor, walking around with him.
“I was so impressed with him as a player. He was hurt all the time, he’d be iced up, he’d be in the training room. He’d come out and play. We were playing Occidental College and we needed to get a big first down, and Tom makes the catch. He was always that guy. When you needed something, it always went through him.”
But catching passes wasn’t Herman’s only skill. He could also bust a move when called upon to dance.
“I remember him being the MC at our women’s basketball games,” Aranda said. “My girlfriend at the time, my wife now, was on that basketball team. So I would show up in the gym, and there’s Tom, he’s announcing it. Then it would get to halftime, and the lights would turn down, and they’d have these strobe lights and Tom is on the table dancing. So it’s like, ‘Wow.’”
Herman faced LSU last season when Aranda was the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. LSU overcame the Longhorns for a 45-38 win behind Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow’s four touchdown passes en route to the national championship.
But Herman knows relatively little about the Bears since they’ve only played two games, including a season-opening 47-14 win over Kansas on Sept. 26 at McLane Stadium and a 27-21 double-overtime loss to West Virginia on Oct. 3 in Morgantown.
This will be Baylor’s first game in three weeks after an Oct. 10 bye and the postponement of the Oct. 17 date against Oklahoma State to Dec. 12 due to the Bears’ COVID-19 outbreak following the road trip to West Virginia.
“I don’t have a whole lot of tendencies on Dave other than to know 5:30 in the morning not to call him because he’s getting his yoga session into 6,” Herman said. “We have watched the two games. With seven new assistants and installing new schemes, I do feel like as a new (head) coach, he’s doing a good job of trusting his coordinators and leading his team.”
Herman and his staff have studied film of Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts’ schemes at Louisiana. But they’re more uncertain of what to expect on the other side of the ball.
Though Larry Fedora served under Herman as an offensive analyst for the Longhorns in 2019, he was previously head coach at North Carolina and Southern Mississippi for 11 years.
“We’ve watched the Louisiana defense (under Roberts) for the past year or two,” Herman said. “But Larry hadn’t called a play in about 15 years. He was a head coach a long time. That’s a little more of a difficult task beyond the two games to predict what their offensive tendencies are.”
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer and Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger are two of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football since they’re both four-year starters.
They also have a long history since Brewer was a state championship winning quarterback for Austin Travis and Ehlinger starred for Austin Westlake. After Texas squeaked out a 23-17 win over Baylor in Austin in 2018, Brewer helped the Bears rebound with a 24-10 win last year in Waco.
“We’ve been playing against each other, I guess, probably since Pop Warner,” Brewer said. “So getting to know him throughout the years, he’s a really good guy, obviously a really good football player. He lives with one of my best buds from back home, (former Austin Travis tight end) Cade Brewer. So we kind of keep in contact every once in a while. I think we’re both competitors and I think we’re both ready to go compete this weekend.”
Pressure has been turned up on Herman to win following Texas’ last two losses to TCU and Oklahoma following wins over UTEP and Texas Tech to open the season.
The Longhorns’ 53-45 quadruple-overtime loss to Oklahoma on Oct. 10 at the Cotton Bowl was especially gut wrenching. Ehlinger performed brilliantly as he threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 112 yards and four scores, but the Longhorns couldn’t overcome a shoddy defensive performance.
The Bears know they can’t allow Ehlinger to break out of the pocket and pick up big yardage on scrambles.
“I would say always keep your eyes on him,” said Baylor linebacker-safety Jalen Pitre. “When you’re rushing being aware of where you’re rushing and not getting too far upfield and staying in the hoop. Not creating lanes for him that will make him stay in the pocket and have to throw the ball a lot more.”
Aranda sees the respect that both Brewer and Ehlinger bring to their locker rooms and the way they set the tone for their respective teams on the field with their leadership in critical situations.
“Our offense in particular, and our team looks to Charlie,” Aranda said. “They respect him. He doesn’t say a lot, but when he says something it’s one of those things when everyone listens and everybody follows through. His ability to be our quarterback, and to run the offense through him and feature him and do things he’s comfortable with and things that speak to him and allow him to be the best version of him, I think all that is very true.
“When that happens, and I see some of these things with Sam (Ehlinger) as well, there’s an unconscious level that they play at where it’s almost on autopilot and it’s scary when you get to that part if you’re on the other side of it because the competitor comes out.”
