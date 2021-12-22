 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bird-Kultgen Ford
Ole Miss adjusts Sugar Bowl plans; Baylor undecided
0 comments
alert top story

Ole Miss adjusts Sugar Bowl plans; Baylor undecided

Mississippi Mississippi St Football

Mississippi players celebrate their win over Mississippi State and their retaining of the "Golden Egg" trophy in November. The Rebels are scheduled to meet Baylor in the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

 Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press

Ole Miss has altered its travel plans for the upcoming Sugar Bowl out of concerns for COVID-19.

Baylor, for now, hasn’t announced any changes. “Nothing is decided yet,” said Baylor assistant athletic director for communications David Kaye on Wednesday.

Ole Miss released a statement Wednesday afternoon that it would tweak its travel arrangements.

“After reviewing the new policies for bowl activities, the team schedule has been adjusted to ensure the safest possible experience for the student-athletes and staff,” the Ole Miss statement read. “Bowl week practices will begin in Oxford with the team’s arrival in New Orleans rescheduled from the 26th to later in the week. That date and other travel details are still being finalized. In addition, while our program is in a good place from a health standpoint, our medical staff will continue to monitor our team to guard against concerns related to COVID-19.”

Aggies won't play in Gator Bowl due to COVID issues
No makeups for CFP semis if virus stops team
ACC, Pac-12 revise forfeit plan for called-off league games

The No. 8 Rebels (10-2) and No. 7 Baylor (11-2) are scheduled to face off in the 88th annual Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Baylor’s planned schedule has the Bears flying to New Orleans on Dec. 27, landing at 2:45 p.m.

Ole Miss told reporters earlier in the season that its team is fully vaccinated. However, head coach Lane Kiffin did miss the Rebels’ season opener against Louisville after testing positive.

Baylor managed to make it through the season mostly unscathed by COVID. The Big 12 champion Bears will be making their first bowl trip since the 2019 season, which also ended up in the Sugar Bowl. Baylor lost that game to Georgia, 26-14.

Sugar Bowl officials are expected to announce if there will be any changes to the bowl week schedule on Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 Baylor Bears hope to nail more titles
Baylor

2022 Baylor Bears hope to nail more titles

Baylor signed 20 players Wednesday on the first day of the NCAA early signing period. Ranked No. 26 nationally by Rivals, the class features six four-star prospects and 14 three-star recruits in rankings by various recruiting services like ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert