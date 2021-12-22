Ole Miss adjusts Sugar Bowl plans; Baylor undecided

Ole Miss has altered its travel plans for the upcoming Sugar Bowl out of concerns for COVID-19.

Baylor, for now, hasn’t announced any changes. “Nothing is decided yet,” said Baylor assistant athletic director for communications David Kaye on Wednesday.

Ole Miss released a statement Wednesday afternoon that it would tweak its travel arrangements.

“After reviewing the new policies for bowl activities, the team schedule has been adjusted to ensure the safest possible experience for the student-athletes and staff,” the Ole Miss statement read. “Bowl week practices will begin in Oxford with the team’s arrival in New Orleans rescheduled from the 26th to later in the week. That date and other travel details are still being finalized. In addition, while our program is in a good place from a health standpoint, our medical staff will continue to monitor our team to guard against concerns related to COVID-19.”

The No. 8 Rebels (10-2) and No. 7 Baylor (11-2) are scheduled to face off in the 88th annual Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Baylor’s planned schedule has the Bears flying to New Orleans on Dec. 27, landing at 2:45 p.m.