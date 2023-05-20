SALT LAKE CITY, Utah –After surviving an exhausting nine-inning win over Southern Illinois, Baylor didn't have a lot left in the tank later Saturday night.

With Keila Kamoku blasting a two-run homer in the first inning and Paige Smith drilling a three-run double in the sixth, third-seeded Ole Miss rolled to a 9-2 win to end second-seeded Baylor's season in the Salt Lake City Regional.

The Rebels advanced to the championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday against top-seeded Utah. The Utes are 2-0 in the tournament following Saturday's 7-1 win over Ole Miss.

The Rebels (32-27) beat the Bears (40-18) for the second time after opening with a 3-0 win on Friday. After scattering three hits in 6.1 innings in the first game, Catelyn Riley (8-6) allowed just four hits and no runs in the first four innings in the second meeting.

The Bears could get little going offensively through five innings against the Rebels after collecting 14 hits in a 13-9 win over Southern Illinois earlier Saturday night.

But they came to life in the sixth as Zadie LaValley drilled a two-run double to cut the Rebels' lead to 5-2. After Ashlyn Wachtendorf singled, Aynslie Furbush forced McKenzie Wilson to fly out to end the inning.

The Bears' fatigue from a long night of softball seemed apparent in the sixth as they made three errors. Smith hit her three-run double off freshman RyLee Crandall (16-6), who went the distance in her third game of the weekend, allowing 11 hits and six earned runs.

Crandall was stung for four first-inning runs, featuring Lexie Brady's run-scoring triple, Savanna Sikes' run-scoring single and Kamoku's two-run homer. Brady doubled and scored on Sikes' single in the third inning.

Though she was in uniform, Baylor's Dariana Orme didn't pitch in the regional. Baylor coach Glenn Moore also held her out of the final regular season series against Texas to rest her arm after her speeds dropped late in the season following a heavy workload throughout the year.

In the first game Saturday, Baylor was on the verge of a run-rule win before Southern Illinois erupted for seven runs to force extra innings.

But the Bears managed to keep their season alive for one more game as Shay Govan’s three-run triple highlighted a four-run ninth inning as they rallied for a 13-9 win over the fourth-seeded Salukis.

Tied at 9-9 with two outs in the top of the ninth, Baylor’s Wachtendorf and Wilson singled before Madi Eberle (19-10) issued a walk to Presleigh Pilon to load the bases.

Govan drilled a shot in front of charging rightfielder Emma Austin, but her dive for the ball came up short and the Bears cleared the bases to take a 12-9 lead.

Sydney Collazos followed with a run-scoring single to give the Bears a 13-9 lead. Crandall, who allowed seven hits, five walks and three earned runs in 7.1 innings, finished off Southern Illinois (36-20) in the bottom of the ninth.

With Baylor leading 9-2 after a six-run fifth inning, the Salukis erupted for five sixth-inning runs as the Bears were forced to use three pitchers.

Little-used Ava Knoll escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth and was on the verge of getting out of the sixth unscathed after striking out Tori Schullian for the second out after Bailey Caylor walked.

But Aubree DePron, Elizabeth Warwick and Jackie Lis hit three straight singles to score a pair of runs. Kaci West relieved and gave up a two-run double by Rylie Hamilton and a run-scoring triple by Anna Carder that cut Baylor’s lead to 9-7.

Baylor starting pitcher Crandall re-entered the game and was greeted by a long drive by Addi Baker to center field. But Wilson made the catch as she banged against the wall to get out of the inning.

Southern Illinois’ Austin opened the seventh by lashing a double down the left-field line. Baylor leftfielder Wachtendorf overthrew second, allowing Austin to score.

The Salukis tied the game at 9-9 when DePron singled and scored on Warwick’s double. After intentionally walking Lis, Crandall forced Hamilton to pop up to send the game into extra innings.

Clinging to a 3-2 lead heading into the fifth, Collazos reached on an infield single against Eberle. Collazos moved to second on Ana Watson’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Amber Toven’s double to right field.

After Emily Hott fouled out, LaValley walked before Wachtendorf hit a run-scoring single.

The Bears loaded the bases after Eberle walked Wilson and then hit Pilon with a pitch to force in a run. Govan hit an infield single to shortstop Jackie Lis, who overthrew first base as three runs scored.

Before Southern Illinois’ comeback, the Bears led throughout the early innings.

The Bears scored their first run in the opening inning after Eberle hit Toven with a pitch with the bases loaded. They scored again in the second with Wilson’s run-scoring single and pushed another run across when Watson doubled and scored on Toven’s single in the third.

Trailing 3-0, Southern Illinois scored a pair of third-inning runs as Lis hit an RBI single and Hamilton delivered a sacrifice fly.