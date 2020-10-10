On police and race, former Lady Bear provides 'enlightening' education to team

“I never really thought about it until she came and taught the class,” Richards said. “Being a Black woman you kind of feel like you know everything that your ancestors went through. Then finding out you don’t, I feel like everybody — regardless of your gender, race, culture — needs to go back and see what happened in the world before we were born, and there are reasons why things are happening the way they are and why people are reacting the way they are. That’s what she kind of brought to the table. Everyone saw that and felt it.”

It wasn’t a one-sided discussion. Whitaker answered the players’ questions, and sometimes had them laughing with funny, behind-the-scenes stories of the lighter side of police work.

But she also gave insight into the dangers a police officer faces on a daily basis. She presented legal reasons for why a cop firing his or her gun can be warranted.

“It was enlightening to see that,” Richards said. “Her being a detective and a police officer, we got to see it from a different angle. I understand that not every police officer is dirty. It was cool seeing it from her point of view, why police officers get so upset and why they feel it’s a stereotype that they get labeled with. It was good for our team to see that, especially with the trying times that are going on right now.”