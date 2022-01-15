On the road again: Baylor women look to rise up starting with Kansas game

The Baylor women’s basketball team is hoping the climb back begins on Sunday in Lawrence, Kans.
No. 14 Baylor has had an obstacle-filled and bumpy start to Big 12 play so far this calendar year. After the Bears suited up only seven players and suffered a conference-opening defeat at Kansas State on Jan. 2, they had to sit out for a week due to COVID-19-related health and safety protocols. Baylor returned to action earlier this week and took another loss on the road against Oklahoma.
For a program that has won 11 consecutive Big 12 regular season championships and hasn’t started 0-2 in league play in more than 20 years, it’s enough to reach for the panic button.
But Bears first-year coach Nicki Collen is fighting that urge.
“As much as our goal’s always going to be conference championships, right now it has to be beat Kansas. Period,” Collen said. “Why do we care what happens if we don’t win that game? That has to be our focus. We’ve got to beat Kansas and then we’ve got to beat Oklahoma State. That’s how we have to look at it. We’ve got to get better each game.”
In order to reset their focus and distance from the frustration of the start of Big 12 games, Baylor went to the movies as a team on Thursday afternoon, the day after the loss to the Sooners.
The Bears players saw the film The 355 together. It’s a story about women on a high-stakes mission, so the Bears could relate.
“It’s an all-women type movie. It was really inspiring,” Asberry said. “We can do whatever we want and still be on top. That relates to our team. We’ve just got to come together and I think the movie really helped look at it from a different perspective.”
Real life keeps asserting itself on the basketball court and Sunday’s game against Kansas continues that trend. There was nothing easy about Baylor’s trips to play Kansas State or Oklahoma, now the Jayhawks have the momentum of an overtime win at Texas on Wednesday as they prepared to host the Bears.
Kansas guard Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points and had five steals to lead her team to a win in Austin. Kersgieter is the Jayhawks’ leading scorer at 13.67 points per game and backcourt mates Aniya Thomas and Zakiyah Franklin also average double digits scoring.
Baylor will counter with a strong frontcourt led by forward NaLyssa Smith and center Queen Egbo. The Bears also would like to see guards Jordan Lewis, Sarah Andrews and Asberry find the bottom of the net more often and give the team a balanced inside-outside attack.
The Baylor starting five is full of players who have experience more success than the team has seen in the last month. The COVID break and related scheduling quirks have worked against the Bears, as has their own reputation.
Collen knows there’s nothing for it but to accept that her team is going to get their opponent’s best shot. She wants her squad to focus on the little things to turn its record around.
“We’ve got to take care of the basketball,” Collen said. “I think the rest will take care of itself if we just take care of the basketball. We’re going to get good shots, we’re going to make shots. Our game plans are going to be good.”