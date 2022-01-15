On the road again: Bears look to rise up starting with Kansas game

The Bears players saw the film The 355 together. It’s a story about women on a high-stakes mission, so the Bears could relate.

“It’s an all-women type movie. It was really inspiring,” Asberry said. “We can do whatever we want and still be on top. That relates to our team. We’ve just got to come together and I think the movie really helped look at it from a different perspective.”

Real life keeps asserting itself on the basketball court and Sunday’s game against Kansas continues that trend. There was nothing easy about Baylor’s trips to play Kansas State or Oklahoma, now the Jayhawks have the momentum of an overtime win at Texas on Wednesday as they prepared to host the Bears.

Kansas guard Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points and had five steals to lead her team to a win in Austin. Kersgieter is the Jayhawks’ leading scorer at 13.67 points per game and backcourt mates Aniya Thomas and Zakiyah Franklin also average double digits scoring.

Baylor will counter with a strong frontcourt led by forward NaLyssa Smith and center Queen Egbo. The Bears also would like to see guards Jordan Lewis, Sarah Andrews and Asberry find the bottom of the net more often and give the team a balanced inside-outside attack.