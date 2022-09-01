Once overlooked, Gall thriving for Baylor offensive line

Jacob Gall was that big kid on his Little League baseball team and Pee Wee football squad who looked like he was 12 going on 18.

Fearing an injury waiting to happen, some parents didn’t want their kids to play against Gall. They were afraid Little Johnny could get crushed by Big Jake.

“My coach always had to carry a birth certificate around,” Gall said. “In football, definitely friends and moms were complaining because they didn’t want their kid playing against me. But those days are all gone.”

Something strange happened to Gall on his way through high school. His growth spurt stopped.

Though he was a four-year starting offensive lineman at perennial power Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, Power 5 schools overlooked the 6-2, 295-pound Gall. Most coaches were seeking linemen two or three inches taller, so Gall signed with the University of Buffalo from the Mid-American Conference.

Those coaches’ oversight years ago has become Baylor’s gain.

After four seasons at Buffalo, Gall transferred to Baylor in May 2021 and became the starting center for the Bears’ Big 12 championship team. Now he’s a preseason all-Big 12 choice for a veteran offensive line that’s expected to be one of the best in the country.

“There were times at Buffalo when I wondered if I’m going to be good enough to be at a place like where I’m at now,” Gall said. “For a shorter guy, you just take the path you’re given and do the best you can with it, and I think things will work out as long as you work hard. To be able to come here was the best situation possible.”

Hoping to polish his skills for a possible NFL future, Gall took advantage of the free COVID-19 2020 season to return this year for his fifth season of eligibility and sixth overall after he redshirted in 2017.

He was joined by 2021 Big 12 offensive lineman of the year Connor Galvin and guard Grant Miller, who elected to return for their fifth seasons, giving the Bears one of the most experienced and talented offensive lines in the country.

“What I really wanted to accomplish was to be a better player before I’m out on my own,” Gall said. “I think that was something I was really able to achieve in the offseason, just getting stronger and getting another season under Coach (Eric) Mateos and learning from him and getting experience.”

When Gall decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer in the spring of 2021, he immediately connected with Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Mateos.

The Bears were coming off Aranda’s debut 2-7 season that was due largely to an offense that ranked among the worst in the country. But Gall sensed that newly hired Grimes and Mateos would give the offense a major boost after arriving at Baylor from BYU.

“I committed here after they went 2-7, and not a lot of people had a lot of hope at that time,” Gall said. “But I saw the coaches they brought in with Coach Grimes and Coach Mateos, and I knew how good of a coach that Coach Aranda was. I believed in those guys, their system and their culture. We just had long conversations, especially with Coach Mateos talking scheme and things like that.”

Gall made it clear that he wanted to play center after mostly playing guard at Buffalo. He won the job in preseason camp in 2021 and helped Baylor jump from the worst running game in the Big 12 in 2020 to the best last season as the Bears averaged 219.3 yards per game behind Abram Smith's school record-setting 1,601 yards.

“I think last year, for Jake it was really finding his flow within all of the stuff that we’re doing, and being a critical part in it and never pulling away from it,” Aranda said. “Just finding his footing, it was pretty different from what it’s been for him in the past. That’s been Jake’s journey, a little bit. And so then, in having another year, it’s now ‘Hey there’s a need.’”

Playing center for the Bears has meant a lot to Gall because he relishes the leadership that comes with the position. He likes making calls for the offensive line because it gives him a sense of control and makes him feel more integral to the offense than he was at guard.

“I was recruited at center out of high school, and I ended up playing guard at Buffalo because of injuries,” Gall said. “I felt more like a center because I wanted to call the plays and run the offense and control things out there. When I was transferring, I knew I wanted to play center again, and I knew Coach Mateos was offering me that chance. There were some other schools that wanted me to play guard. So the stars aligned for me because I knew I could play center.”

Not only do Gall’s fellow offensive linemen trust his instincts, so does the rest of the offense. He’s looking forward to helping sophomore Blake Shapen become more comfortable as the starting quarterback, and wants to clear space for running backs Taye McWilliams and Craig “Sqwirl” Williams as they move into pivotal roles.

“Oh yeah, the Badger, he’s the man,” McWilliams said. “He’s got a lot of experience under his belt. He’s going to get it done and make sure all the calls are straight, and make sure I know what I’m doing by making verbal and hand signals that I’m going to see.”

Growing up in Cincinnati, Gall never had to look far for inspiration. His role model was older brother, Alex Gall, who starred for Archbishop Moeller’s offensive line before playing for the University of Miami from 2013-16.

“That’s my mentor, the guy I followed the footsteps of and asked all the questions,” Jacob said. “He’s four years older than me, he started college when I started high school. I’d ask as many questions as I could, simple little technique questions like how did you handle this, what are some crafty things you did, how did you get this guy off you.”

Though Jacob was the biggest kid on his youth sports teams, he possessed a strong work ethic and a curious mind that are still his trademarks to this day.

“He really stood head and shoulders bigger than guys he played against, but that never stopped him from working on form,” Alex Gall said. “He was a force to be reckoned with in youth football. He could bully people around, but he wanted to be fast and skilled. He wasn’t allowed to run the ball because he was over the weight limit, but he was allowed to catch passes. When he did catch a ball, it took just about everybody on the other team to bring him down. Man, it was a spectacle.”

Jacob played baseball and basketball as a kid, but narrowed his sports to football in the fall and rugby in the spring at Moeller. He loved rugby, and still does. As an offensive lineman, he likes getting into short yardage situations because it feels like a scrum in a rugby game.

“Games like BYU and Oklahoma when we’re pushing piles, that’s probably my favorite part,” Gall said. “That’s the closest you get to running the ball. You’re driving the pile at that point, it’s like you’re running the ball. Obviously, being in scrums for four years prepares you for moments like that.”

The Moeller football program is one of the best known in the country, as the Crusaders were named national champions five times in the 1970s and 80s. Gall played for the 2013 Ohio state championship team, a year after Alex played for the 2012 state title squad.

Though Alex was far away as an offensive lineman at Miami, Jacob always stayed in touch.

“Jake was the first freshman to start on the offensive line for Moeller,” Alex said. “I was able to share things with him that I learned in college. I had an amazing O-line coach (Art Kehoe), and when I saw Jake I’d tell him different tricks that can lead to success, and things to be vigilant about.”

Standing 6-4 and possessing tremendous offensive line skills, Alex Gall drew a lot more attention from Power 5 schools out of high school before signing with Miami. Though Jacob didn’t get the same attention out of Moeller, Alex never saw his younger brother sulk.

While Jacob’s path to the Power 5 has been much different, he’s now playing for a Top 10 team and is still developing his offensive line skills.

“I think it was tough for him, but he didn’t let it get him down and hinder him from doing the best he could,” Alex said. “But from where he started to where he is now, he couldn’t have asked for a better situation to win the Sugar Bowl and have another fantastic opportunity to play this year. I think it’s really amazing the journey he’s had and how hard he’s worked to grow into a man and a great football player.”

Playing against preseason All-America defensive lineman Siaki “Apu” Ika has contributed to Gall’s growth in practices every day.

“The hardest reps we’re going to get all season are going to be in fall camp,” Gall said. “I’m blocking Apu Monday to Thursday, and then I’m blocking a guy that’s probably 30 to 50 pounds lighter than him on Saturday. It feels like you’re on the bench press taking a couple of 10’s off, and you can get a lot more reps.”

The 6-4, 250-pound Ika appreciates having Gall on the other side of the line of scrimmage because it makes him a better player.

“Iron sharpens iron, and I couldn’t ask for anyone else,” Ika said. “He’s a fighter. He’s the best. He’s real smart, very, very smart. In my opinion, it’s harder to play a smarter O-lineman than linemen who are physically more dominant.”

Listed at 6-2 and 299 pounds, Gall isn’t small by any scale. But he’s no longer the biggest kid on the block, at least in the neighborhood where he does his work.

But he’s still growing and learning, and feels fortunate to be playing with a collection of Baylor veteran offensive linemen with the same mindset.

“When you have good players around you, they’re going to hold their weight, and maybe sometimes you carry them and they carry you,” Gall said. “We work as a unit. It really helps you build your confidence when you keep building chemistry and getting better.”